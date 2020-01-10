Racism drove Meghan Markle out of Britain, say prominent black Britons

By Claire Duffin For The Each day Mail

Outstanding black Britons and different critics declare the Duchess of Sussex has been pushed out of Britain by racism.

Prince Harry has raged about ‘racist’ social media assaults on Meghan, who has a black mom and white father, and stated the media revealed articles with ‘racial undertones’.

Black comic Gina Yashere stated ‘every black person knew this was coming’ as a result of Meghan had confronted ‘constant racist vitriolic abuse disguised as criticism’. The New York Occasions ran a remark piece headlined: ‘Black Britons know why Meghan Markle wants out: It’s the racism.’

Yesterday, Labour management contender Clive Lewis – who’s combined race – stated: ‘If you look at the racism Meghan Markle has experienced in the British media, then I understand why… it can’t be straightforward being a royal.’

Talking on Newsnight, the singer Jamelia stated: ‘Every single word used against Meghan Markle is steeped in racism.’

Novelist Sir Philip Pullman described Britain as a ‘foul country’, and tweeted: ‘Of course Meghan Markle is attacked by the British press because she’s black.’

The Huffington Submit revealed an article headlined ‘Why Black People Think Racism Drove Meghan And Harry To Quit The Royal Family’, whereas in The New York Occasions, Afua Hirsch, an writer on race, stated Meghan’s therapy confirmed that nevertheless profitable you’re in Britain ‘racism will follow you’.

However Trevor Phillips, former chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Fee, stated it was ‘nonsense’ to recommend the couple had been leaving ‘because of racism’. England rugby star Courtney Lawes, who’s combined race, stated: ‘Just because she’s black doesn’t imply she was focused for that cause.’