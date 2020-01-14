Racist Graffiti Seen Outside Gurdwara In US, Probe On

The police have recorded statements of gurdwara officers. (Representational)

Washington:

A racist graffiti was seen painted on a gurdwara in California on Monday, drawing condemnation from a number of members of the Indian-American group.

Police officers have document the assertion of the Granthi (priest) of Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib in Orangevale, California.

On Monday morning, individuals noticed the phrases “White Power” and a swastika graffitied onto the signal out entrance.

“I strongly condemn the racist graffiti spray painted at a Sikh house of worship in Orangevale,” Indian-American Congressman Dr Ami Bera mentioned. He mentioned that the California’s seventh congressional district is a group of range and inclusion, and the Sikh group is an integral a part of it.

Dimple Kaur Bhullar from the Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib Sangat mentioned, “We began services as of mid-December 2019, the weekend of January 10-12. There was no negativity before this”.

In a press release, Sikh American Authorized Defence and Schooling Fund, the oldest Sikh American civil rights and advocacy organisation, condemned the incident.

In an interview to native Sacramento Bee, Harbans Singh Sraon described the actions as “ignorant” and dedicated by somebody who would not know or care to be taught something about who they’re. “If they knew what Sikhism is, they wouldn’t do it.”