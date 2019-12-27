Radhika Apte on Anurag Kashyap giving her writer’s credit for Lust Stories: ‘It’s…

Dwelling / TV / Radhika Apte on Anurag Kashyap giving her author’s credit score for Lust Tales: ‘It’s a joke’

Radhika Apte, who featured in Anurag Kashyap’s phase within the Netflix anthology Lust Tales, was additionally credited as one of many writers of the quick movie. On Netflix’s The Model New Present, the actor revealed the story behind the identical and clarified that she had nothing to do with the writing course of.

She stated, “I have not co-written Lust Stories. It’s a joke. So basically, one night, (Anurag) Kashyap and I were having a drink. He said they are making Lust Stories and I said, ‘Oh, lovely!’ Then I went to his house the day before we were supposed to shoot and asked, ‘Where is the script?’ He said, ‘It’s coming.’ I asked what the film is about and he said it’s a character study. I said, ‘Okay, so what’s my character?’ He said, ‘You don’t need to know.’ I said, ‘Then how am I supposed to do this?’”

The subsequent day, Anurag gave Radhika 4 monologues, however she couldn’t determine her character Kalindi and her motivation for doing what she did. “So I wrote a monologue and asked, ‘Can I do one monologue for myself, so I know where it is coming from?’ I did that monologue, which he edited out completely. He said, ‘I don’t want this monologue because I don’t want anybody to know why she is behaving like this. I want to see how much people judge.’ My monologue had a lot of reasoning of why and what is happening,” she shared.

Regardless of Radhika’s monologue being chopped on the edit desk, Anurag joked that he would give her a author’s credit score for her efforts. She was insistent that her identify not be featured within the credit and even added a clause in her contract about the identical. “I put it in my official contract that my name will not be there as a writer. And he changed it when he was doing the titles and my name is there as a writer. It’s a joke between the two of us,” she revealed.

In Lust Tales, Radhika performs a married faculty professor named Kalindi who’s having an affair with considered one of her college students Tejas (performed by Sairat actor Akash Thosar).

