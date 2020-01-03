Radio 5 Live’s Nicky Campbell tweets video after spotting a MOUSE scurrying around BBC studios

By Jemma Carr For Mailonline

Revealed: 13:51 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 13:52 EST, three January 2020

BBC Radio 5 Dwell presenter Nicky Campbell noticed a mouse scurrying across the studios and shared a video to Twitter.

The breakfast present host posted the clip this morning exhibiting the rodent outdoors a BBC studio in Salford, Higher Manchester.

Because the clip begins, Mr Campbell, 58, zooms in to disclose the furry creature crouched beside a small desk.

The critter is seen scampering across the lounge as Mr Campbell movies by means of the window.

The presenter took to social media to share the footage.

He posted the clip with the caption: ‘Wildlife filming at it is best. Exterior the studio’ and tagged fellow 5 Dwell host Clare McDonnell.

Ms McDonnell replied by calling on BBC wildlife presenters Chris Packham and Lindsey Chapman for assist.

She wrote: ‘Name Chris Packham or Lindsey Chapman for that matter. There is a mouse within the BBC 5 Dwell home.’

Clare McDonnell (pictured) replied by calling on BBC wildlife presenters Chris Packham and Lindsey Chapman for assist

Mr Packham and Ms Chapman current Springwatch Unsprung on BBC Radio Two.

Mr Campbell is an avid animal rights campaigner and spoke on the Unlawful Wildlife Commerce Convention in London in 2018.

In 2017, he launched a single ‘Sacred Eyes’ in assist of the combat in opposition to the world’s ivory commerce.

The video, which has since garnered greater than 10,000 views, has delighted social media customers.

Darren Fewins wrote: ‘A beautiful, innocent creature.’

Nick added: ‘It is a cutie. Inform the assorted “officials” and well being and security officers to depart it alone. I understand how you’re feeling about wildlife, hope they take heed to you.’

However Denton Stroller mentioned: ‘One in isolation = novelty (until you are scared of ’em). See a pair and you will in all probability quickly see many extra.

‘Within the wild and the woods wonderful – within the dwelling or in work = pest.’

It is not the primary time BBC Radio 5 Dwell have encountered mice.

Again in 2013, presenter Sheelagh Foggarty was filmed screaming in terror after recognizing a mouse underneath the desk whereas interviewing a visitor.