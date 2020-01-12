Radzi Chinyanganya says he “isn’t ready” for Dancing on Ice after he became a last minute replacement

There’s already been loads of drama on the Dancing on Ice rink this yr, with celeb contestant Michael Barrymore pressured to tug out because of harm.

Now, his substitute – former Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya – has opened up concerning the difficulties of becoming a member of the present at such brief discover, revealing that he nonetheless feels pretty unprepared to step on the ice.

“If I’m honest I’m not ready for it because I had written off any chance of being part of the show,” Radzi mentioned.

“This final week has been like a whirlwind. I’ve already misplaced my voice. Getting a spot within the present was a bolt from the blue, changing the legend that’s Michael Barrymore. I’m simply accepting no matter is thrown at me and no matter is requested of me.

“You get one chance to dance on ice, and when it comes your way you grab it by both horns and you try to hang on.”

Nevertheless, Radzi admitted that “once chance” was additionally his greatest concern concerning the present, noting that he didn’t contemplate himself a pure performer.

“It doesn’t matter how it goes in training or rehearsals, you only get one chance, live on television in front of millions of people,” he mentioned.

Radzi Chinyanganya. Blue Peter (BBC)

“I’m not a performer within the slightest. I don’t all the time hear the beat and so an terrible lot can go flawed on the evening.

“Choreography doesn’t come naturally to me. Conveying and expressing on my face and my physique isn’t one thing I ever do. It’s completely model new and I’m ranging from scratch. It’s additionally one thing that I can take away for the remainder of my life.

“My only focus is getting through that first live performance in one piece,” he added.

“And looking across at my partner Jess and hopefully getting a smile from her.”

Fingers (and skates) crossed that Radzi’s performed sufficient to meet up with the opposite contestants…

Dancing on Ice airs on ITV on Sunday nights