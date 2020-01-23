Rafael Nadal accidentally hits ballgirl in the face before giving her a kiss at the Australian Open

By Jackson Barron For Day by day Mail Australia and Australian Related Press

Printed: 09:32 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 09:32 EST, 23 January 2020

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal has proven his true colors after he kissed a ballgirl on the cheek after a brutal forehand slammed into her face on the Australian Open.

The world primary had a scary second throughout his spherical two victory over Argentina’s Federico Delbonis within the second spherical.

The 33-year-old was steaming in direction of a straight units victory when a wayward forehand shot down the sideline and smashed right into a ballgirl’s face.

Nadal instantly left the baseline to return to the ballgirl’s support and gave her a kiss on the cheek.

Rafael Nadal has had a scary second throughout his spherical two victory on the Australian Open

Nadal hit a brutal forehand right into a ballgirl’s face, and instantly rushed to her support

In his put up match interview on Rod Laver Area, Nadal stated it was one of many scariest moments of his profession.

‘For her it was most likely not a great second,’ Nadal stated.

‘I used to be so scared for her actually the ball was so fast and (hit her) straight on the top. She’s a brilliant courageous woman.’

‘Truthfully it was one of many extra scary moments on the courtroom.’

Nadal was taken to a second-set tiebreak however was in any other case untroubled within the 6-Three 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 victory.

‘I misplaced numerous alternatives on break factors. Truthfully, I discovered a option to lastly win that second set and within the third, I feel I performed just a little bit extra relaxed,’ he instructed Channel 9.

Following his win, Nadal checked in on the ballgirl once more and gave her his sweatband as a memento.

He’ll play fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta within the third spherical, and a doable fourth spherical conflict with Australian star Nick Kyrgios.