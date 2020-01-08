Rafael Nadal Insists Roger Federer Grand Slam Record Not On His Mind

World primary Rafael Nadal insisted Wednesday he is not centered on matching Roger Federer’s file Glam Slam haul on the Australian Open this month. The 33-year-old final 12 months gained the French and US Open titles to maneuver inside one in all his Swiss rival’s file tally of 20. Federer has sat on high of the all-time record since 2009 when he handed Pete Sampras’ benchmark of 14 after successful a five-set thriller over Andy Roddick at Wimbledon.

A Nadal triumph in Melbourne may set the stage for him to set a brand new landmark at Roland Garros, the place he’ll begin scorching favorite so as to add to his 12 French Open titles.

However the Spaniard downplayed the potential historic implications after steering Spain into the ATP Cup quarter-finals.

“I honestly don’t think much (about Federer’s record),” Nadal stated.

“My only goal is to keep playing good tennis, keep enjoying this sport and being happy. And if that happens and I stay healthy then the goal is to keep producing chances in the events that I’m going to play.”

Nadal’s quick focus is main Spain’s title cost on the inaugural ATP Cup.

Unbeaten Spain certified for the knockout levels in Sydney after sweeping Japan in Group B in Perth with Nadal but to drop a set from his three matches.

The 19-time Grand Slam winner, nevertheless, was pushed by in-form world quantity 72 Yoshihito Nishioka earlier than prevailing 7-6 (7/Four), 6-Four in two hours and 7 minutes.

Nadal made 36 unforced errors and appeared weary at occasions in Spain’s first day session tie in Perth’s heat circumstances.

“It was the first experience with the heat here in Australia, so we played under heavy conditions and it was tough,” he stated. “I played against a player who has started the season on fire, so it was an important victory for me and the team.”