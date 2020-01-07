Rafael Nadal Praises Young Norwegian Slammed As “Boring” By Nick Kyrgios

Rafael Nadal mentioned a brilliant future awaits “amazing” younger Norwegian Casper Ruud, who has proved a giant-killer on the ATP Cup regardless of being slammed as “boring” by Nick Kyrgios. The 21-year-old, a product of Nadal’s tennis academy in Mallorca, has overwhelmed top-20 gamers John Isner and Fabio Fognini to make his mark on the worldwide groups match in Australia. Ruud was catapulted into the highlight final 12 months after Kyrgios threw a mood tantrum throughout their match on the Italian Masters, hurling a chair on to the court docket.

He later blasted the flamable Australian as an “idiot” and “totally crazy”, prompting Kyrgios to fireside again that he would slightly “watch paint dry” than “boring” Ruud.

“I saw (Ruud) playing good in the off-season, practising every single day in Mallorca and he was practising strong and very well,” mentioned Nadal, the world primary and 19-time Grand Slam winner.

“Yeah, it’s very important to have a beginning of the season with these two great results winning against John (Isner) and against Fabio (Fognini).”

Ruud, whose father Christian is Norway’s captain and his coach, surprised Italian world quantity 12 Fognini 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday after upsetting American Isner, ranked 19, 6-7 (three/7), 7-6 (12/10), 7-5 two days earlier.

“He’s amazing and I think that in the past he had some trouble because he used to prefer to play on clay much more than hard,” mentioned Nadal.

“However that is one thing that for me personally makes me glad, as a result of he is an awesome man, he is a tough employee and he has an awesome household round him, nice human individuals round him, so super-happy for all of them.

“That is encouraging for what’s coming later.”

Ruud broke into the highest 100 for the primary time final 12 months and is at present at a career-high 53, the second highest-ranked Norwegian since his father, who made it to 33 on the planet in 1999.