Rafiq Bhatia – “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” (Feat. Cécile McLorin Salvant)

The at all times adventurous Rafiq Bhatia has a brand new EP known as Requirements Vol. 1 dropping subsequent month. The premise is easy sufficient: Bhatia, an experimental pop artist signed to the rootsy, punk-adjacent ANTI- label, is presenting his personal spin on a handful of songs so basic they've been lined many occasions earlier than.

The primary one we're listening to is “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.” Penned in 1957, the definitive model belongs to Roberta Flack, whose model was indisputably probably the most dominant single of 1972; not solely did it spend six weeks at # 1, it was Billboard 's year-end # 1 tune and received each Document and Tune Of The Yr on the Grammys.

To reinterpret the observe, Bhatia recruited singer Cécile McLorin Salvant, a Grammy winner in her personal proper. It's impressed by their shared love of Twin Peaks , an affect that's clear from the beginning. In a press launch, Bhatia sings McLorin Salvant’s praises: “She’ll just stare at the audience as she sings. Her voice has all the agility and control in the world, yet that doesn't stop her from going monotone, or ugly, or outright destructive. It's an incredibly fluid conception of what the voice can and should do. “That every one comes via within the recording, too. It's a difficult, charming pay attention.

TRACKLIST:

01 “In A Sentimental Mood”

02 “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” (Feat. Cecile McLorin Salvant)

03 “Lonely Woman”

04 “The Single Petal Of A Rose”

Requirements Vol. 1 is out 2/7 on ANTI-. Pre-order it right here.