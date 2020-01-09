Raghu Ram shares first picture of baby Rhythm, explains why they chose the ‘cosmic’…

Dwelling / TV / Raghu Ram shares first image of child Rhythm, explains why they selected the ‘cosmic’ title

Actor-host Raghu Ram and his spouse — Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio — welcomed their first little one,

a boy they named Rhythm, on January 6. Sharing an image for the primary time, an elated Raghu says they’d began prepping for the big day a lot upfront. “It wasn’t an accident, it was a well-planned decision, something that we always wanted and we were so looking forward to it,” he says with amusing.

Raghu and Natalie tied the knot in 2018 and for his or her child’s arrival, they opted for a water start and the hypnobirthing technique. Raghu says, “Bringing life into this world is such a beautiful and awe-inspiring thing. It is exhausting as well as electrifying, an experience I never thought I’ll have and that brought us much closer.”

In addition to the congratulatory messages that began pouring in, many individuals admired Raghu for giving such an uncommon title to his son. “I feel the name is the first thing that starts limiting a human being to a certain religion or nationality. It was important for me to give a name that shouldn’t link [my baby] to any religion. It is not just global, it’s cosmic. Thus, we finalised this name,” Raghu shares.

The couple has additionally ready a particular nursery for Rhythm. “It’s blue and white and has clouds and stars. We’ve kept all the gifts that we got for him there and what our friends sent,” he says.

On if he wished to have a child lady, Raghu says, “I thought it would be a girl and some of my family members were very hopeful to have a daughter, while others [wanted] a baby boy. So, there were these two groups that got created. But, we eventually got to know and now we are just happy to have a child; a girl or a boy really doesn’t matter.”

Greater than the rest, Raghu is worked up about introducing Rhythm to his canine ZukZuk. “We have a Golden Retriever and I’ve raised him like my child. We told him that we’re getting a little brother and I can’t wait to see how ZukZuk reacts on seeing the baby,” he says.

