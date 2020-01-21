Raghu Ram shares new pics of son Rhythm as a proud parent, thanks ex-wife Sugandha…

Residence / TV / Raghu Ram shares new pics of son Rhythm as a proud guardian, thanks ex-wife Sugandha Garg for clicking them

VJ and Splitsvilla host Raghu Ram is clearly having fun with parenthood. For the reason that start of his son Rhythm on January 6, he has sometimes shared photos of the new child child. The newest had been shared on Monday.

Sharing two photos on Instagram, Raghu wrote: “Presenting… The Proud Parents! #BabyRhythm #DaddyLife @nataliediluccio Pic: @isugandha Thank you so much for the pics, Kuhu!” In a single, Raghu has his son in his arms, whereas within the second, his spouse Natalie Di Luccio holds the infant in her arms. In each the images, we don’t see the face of the infant, who’s in a black shirt.

What’s attention-grabbing is that the image has been clicked by his ex-wife Sugandha Garg. TV star Karanvir Bohra too commented on the submit and wrote: “He is a doll.” Followers too beloved the images.

Rhythm was born by ‘water birth and hypno-birthing techniques’, a report in Mumbai Mirror had stated. Raghu and Natalie had taken nice pains in naming their son as they needed a reputation that mirrored their ‘multicultural’ union and couldn’t be related to any faith.

Talking about it, the report quoted him as saying, they had been eager to “find a multi-cultural, multi-national and multilingual name” to replicate their union. “So we picked ‘Rhythm’. More importantly, it can’t be linked to any religion.”

Chatting with Hindustan Instances, Raghu had talked about how parenthood was a acutely aware determination. He stated, “It wasn’t an accident, it was a well-planned decision, something that we always wanted and we were so looking forward to it.”

After the start of Rhythm, Sugandha had taken to Instagram to congratulate the brand new mother and father. She wrote: “A photo to commemorate the passing of time..Welcome Rhythm…You’ve been born to warriors. @instaraghu @nataliediluccio.”

