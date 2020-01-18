Raghu Ram’s ex-wife Sugandha Garg pens heartfelt note for his baby boy Rhythm. See…

Residence / TV / Raghu Ram’s ex-wife Sugandha Garg pens heartfelt word for his child boy Rhythm. See it right here

television

Up to date: Jan 18, 2020 18:19 IST

Tv host and producer Raghu Ram’s ex-wife Sugandha Garg congratulated him for his child boy with spouse Natalie Di Luccio and penned a heartfelt word on her Instagram account. Sugandha shared an image of Raghu holding his new child and wrote, “A photo to commemorate the passing of time..Welcome Rhythm…You’ve been born to warriors. @instaraghu @nataliediluccio.”

Sugandha additionally gave Raghu and Natalie some parenting recommendation – to take it simple. She wrote, “P.S:Please fly easy on advice and boxes of cool, progressive and modern.There is a brand new baby asking you to be relaxed and vulnerable..if you don’t then you know what’s gonna happen…the rhythms’ gonna get you.”

Natalie commented on the lovable Instagram publish with a collection of coronary heart emojis and wrote, “love you”. A number of others additionally showered love on the publish. “You are such a nice soul. Blessings to the kid,” one Instagram person wrote. Many commented with coronary heart emojis.

On January 6, Raghu and Natalie welcomed their first baby collectively. In an interview with Hindustan Occasions, Raghu expressed his pleasure concerning the new addition to the household. “Bringing life into this world is such a beautiful and awe-inspiring thing. It is exhausting as well as electrifying, an experience I never thought I’ll have and that brought us much closer,” he stated.

Additionally learn: Saif Ali Khan reacts to Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal trailer, says he preferred the unique trailer higher

Raghu additionally revealed that he and Natalie needed to provide their baby a reputation that was common and never restricted to any faith or nationality, which is why they zeroed in on Rhythm. “I feel the name is the first thing that starts limiting a human being to a certain religion or nationality. It was important for me to give a name that shouldn’t link [my baby] to any religion. It is not just global, it’s cosmic. Thus, we finalised this name,” he stated.

Observe HeraldPublicist for extra