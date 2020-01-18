January 18, 2020 | 10:32am

A serious winter storm introduced St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador to a standstill Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press by way of AP

A nasty blizzard struck northeast Canada Friday evening in a chilling preview of what’s to return within the northeast US.

Official measurements from the Canadian authorities recorded almost two toes of snowfall and over 100 mph winds as numerous Twitter customers shared pictures and movies of the chilly storm.

The social media posts included photographs of snow piled almost to the highest of door frames, and movies exhibiting such intense snowfall that homes throughout the road have been barely seen.

The snowstorm is predicted to hit the Massive Apple with as much as 4 inches of snow, and the Nationwide Climate Service issued a winter climate advisory to count on slippery roads and heavy snow from 10 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday.

In Chicago, circumstances have been so dangerous the Federal Aviation Administration nixed all flights into and out of O’Hare Worldwide Airport.