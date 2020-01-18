Rags The Musical review: It’s simply short on riches

By Robert Gore-Langton for Occasion Journal

Rags The Musical

Park Theatre, London Till February eight, 2hrs 30minutes

Ranking:

Heard the one concerning the hammy socialist actor who advised his associates on Election night time: ‘Luvs, Labour’s misplaced’? Within the programme, the director (Bronagh Lagan) writes that this 33-year-old musical – about Jews arriving in New York in 1910 – is related due to the anti-immigrant propaganda presently ‘flooding our media’.

However is that basically true? It’s a present – a kind of sequel to Fiddler On The Roof – that warmly embraces Jewish life. If Rags has any worth right this moment, it’s as a two-fingered good riddance to Corbyn and the antisemitism of the fascist Left.

The rating is by Charles Strouse (Annie), lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Godspell and Depraved) and a e book by Joseph Stein (Fiddler On The Roof) and up to date by David Thompson.

However it flopped disastrously in 1986 as a result of there aren’t any hit songs and since all of it feels too predictable.

The motion follows the impoverished seamstress Rebecca Hershkowitz, who arrives at Ellis Island along with her ten-year-old son. They’re taken into the poor dwelling of the benign vendor Avram (Dave Willetts), and Rebecca quickly finds herself romantically torn between an enormous shot within the rag commerce and a passionate union agitator.

Carolyn Maitland’s forcefully sung heroine – you often want ear defenders – is central to a plot that by no means actually rises above the trite, with Martha Kirby as Bella, the present’s younger love curiosity.

However the rating has its rewards, carried out right here by a four-piece Jewish Klezmer band incorporating ragtime and blues. Three Sunny Rooms is a slyly humorous courting duet between Rachel Izen and Willetts.

There’s a promising scene on the theatre the place a Yiddish Hamlet – known as ‘Hyam-let’ – is taking part in, that events the track Onerous To Be A Prince. What Mel Brooks might need accomplished with that quantity!

It’s a comfortable, politically righteous, often weepy affair, with some elegant couture by designer Gregor Donnelly. It’s not completely with out curiosity, however I’m afraid Rags is just quick on riches.

As soon as

Fairfield Halls, Croydon Touring till July 25, 2hrs 40minutes

Ranking:

As soon as, the 2007 movie, was a shocking hit for one thing so low-key and lo-fi. However its light story about two heartsick musicians – he Irish, she Czech – who meet and report his songs in Dublin was apparent fodder for a stage model, with a folksy soundtrack by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, stars of the unique film.

Peter Rowe’s crowd-pleasing touring revival fills the stage – a cluttered, convincing Irish pub – with actor-musicians, and the bigger and livelier the quantity, the extra it stirs the center.

However the main man’s lovelorn ballads can sound a bit drippy, and Daniel Healy is very earnest because the anonymous ‘Guy’. In too sharp distinction, Emma Lucia’s blunt, optimistic ‘Girl’ is perky and quirky, in an underwritten half that makes her really feel often like a plot machine for saving a wounded artist.

If the movie was notably understated, on the whole this manufacturing feels turned up a bit vivid: neither the comedy Irish fellows who be a part of the pair’s band, nor the Lady’s Czech family and friends handle to swerve some nationwide stereotypes.

However the present has an excellent, heat coronary heart, there are moments of touchingly staged intimacy, and it successfully stirs a rousing feeling – and toe-tapping rhythm – in the very best of the songs.

Holly Williams