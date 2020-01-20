Raheem Mostert lifts 49ers to Super Bowl with win over Packers in NFC championship game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Raheem Mostert rushed for 220 yards and 4 touchdowns to make quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo principally a spectator, Nick Bosa harassed Aaron Rodgers from the beginning and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Inexperienced Bay Packers 37-20 for the NFC championship on Sunday.

The 49ers (15-Three) superior to their first Tremendous Bowl in seven years and can play the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs in two weeks in Miami for the championship.

It’s been a exceptional turnaround for a staff that received simply 10 video games within the first two seasons below coach Kyle Shanahan and common supervisor John Lynch and had the No. 2 choose in the latest draft.

Now, San Francisco is one among two groups left standing after delivering a second thorough beating of the season to Rodgers and the Packers (14-Four). The Niners are the third staff to make it to the Tremendous Bowl a yr after successful 4 or fewer video games, becoming a member of Cincinnati (1988) and the Rams (1999).

Bosa, the prize for final yr’s tough season because the No. 2 general choose, helped set the tone when he ended Inexperienced Bay’s second drive of the sport with a 13-yard sack of Rodgers.

Mostert, a former particular groups standout, did a lot of the remainder in a exceptional redemption story for a former surfer who was minimize seven occasions and carried the ball solely eight occasions in his first three seasons within the NFL.

However he has change into a key a part of the NFC’s high staff this yr, main the Niners with 772 yards speeding within the common season and delivering a efficiency for the ages within the NFC title sport.

He had the second-most yards speeding in a playoff sport to Eric Dickerson’s 248 for the Rams on Jan. Four, 1986, and was the primary participant to hurry for no less than 4 TDs and 200 yards in a playoff sport.

He obtained began when he burst 36 yards on a third-and-Eight lure play to open the scoring on San Francisco’s second drive and saved ripping off lengthy runs behind spectacular blocking.

He added TD runs of 9 and 18 yards within the second quarter and had 160 yards speeding on the half, turning into the one participant in NFL historical past to hurry for no less than 150 yards and three TDs within the first half of a playoff sport.

Mostert added a 22-yard TD run within the third quarter.

Rodgers and the Packers had been unable to match that efficiency as they obtained overwhelmed by San Francisco’s dominant entrance for a second time this season.

Rodgers had a career-low Three.15 yards per try in a 37-Eight loss right here again in November and wasn’t significantly better within the first half of the rematch.

He misplaced a snap from middle to finish Inexperienced Bay’s solely promising drive of the half, threw an interception to Emmanuel Moseley late within the half and didn’t convert his first third down of the season in opposition to the Niners till connecting on a 6-yard move to Aaron Jones on the opening drive of the second quarter for his first third-down conversion in 18 makes an attempt this season in opposition to the Niners.

Rodgers capped that drive with a 9-yard TD move to Jones, however the sport was too far out of hand by that time.

He led Inexperienced Bay to 2 extra TDs and completed with 326 yards passing, but it surely wasn’t practically sufficient because the Packers misplaced the NFC title sport for the third time since their final Tremendous Bowl journey following the 2010 season.

QUIET DAY

The Niners requested little or no of Garoppolo, who threw solely eight passes due to the big-play operating sport and lopsided rating. He went 24 minutes of sport time between his sixth and seventh passes and completed with six completions for 77 yards.

PASSING FAVRE

Rodgers’ two TD passes gave him 40 in his playoff profession, breaking Brett Favre’s franchise document of 39. Rodgers additionally has seven straight playoff video games with no less than two TD throws, one shy of Joe Flacco‘s document.

INJURIES

Packers: S Adrian Amos left after injuring his pectoral muscle within the first half. … CB Jaire Alexander left within the second half with a thumb harm.

49ers: RB Tevin Coleman left within the first half with a shoulder harm.

UP NEXT

49ers: The staff’s seventh look within the Tremendous Bowl in opposition to the Chiefs on Feb. 2.