Rahul Better Keeper Than Dravid But Still Don’t Want Him: Ex-India Opener

KL Rahul’s vital contribution each with the bat and gloves within the second ODI in opposition to Australia has given beginning to an thought. Can he be a long-term possibility as a wicket-keeper batsman to spice up the stability of the aspect? Rahul was simply filling in for the injured Rishabh Pant in Rajkot however comparisons have already been drawn with the good Rahul Dravid, who batted within the middle-order and stored wickets in additional than 70 ODIs for the staff’s sake.

Ultimately Rahul’s 80 off 52 balls made the distinction as India gained the high-scoring second ODI by 36 runs.

The Karnataka batsman additionally effected Aaron Finch’s stumping moreover taking two catches off pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini respectively. Although former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that Rahul is a greater wicket-keeper than what Dravid was in his enjoying days, he feels the right-hander shouldn’t be given the twin accountability.

“He is a better keeper than what Dravid was but I would not want him to keep on a regular basis. Keeping takes a toll. He can’t be keeping for 50 overs and then batting higher up the order,” Chopra instructed PTI forward of the collection decider right here on Sunday.

“If someone who’s that good (with the bat) and if he can do one other job, it does not imply that he ought to maintain as properly. Rahul is simply too valuable a expertise for me to fit in as a keeper batsman. That manner, as a substitute of managing his workload, you might be rising his workload.

“Every so often if he has to maintain for the staff stability it’s okay however within the longer run it’s a must to permit him to attain 10000 runs and that will not occur if he’s being requested to maintain,” added Chopra.

Earlier than the collection, it appeared there was a toss up between Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan to associate Rohit Sharma on the high. Nevertheless, skipper Virat Kohli, who has at all times proven a number of religion in Rahul, accommodated each within the eleven, the latter enjoying at quantity three spot in Mumbai and 5 in Rajkot.

Former India wicket-keeper Nayan Mongia can be of the view that Rahul cannot be the primary selection behind the stumps, at the very least in ODIs.

“He generally is a good second wicket-keeper. He can’t be a everlasting wicket-keeper in ODIs. T20s it’s nonetheless okay however not in ODIs. There needs to be an everyday keeper however he generally is a second possibility,” Mongia stated.

“That you must have a specialist keeper anyway, Rishabh is there for that. Yesterday was simply an opportunity to strive Rahul out and he did moderately properly.”

If Rahul does maintain repeatedly, it does give Kohli the choice of enjoying two all-rounders as a substitute of 1 in the meanwhile. Hardik Pandya, who’s at the moment recovering from an harm, and Ravindra Jadeja can each play if Rahul is behind the stumps.

“His (Rahul’s) batting can be affected if he’s an everyday keeper. He’s extra essential to the staff as a batsman than a wicket-keeper batsman,” added Mongia.

Rahul himself has proven a number of flexibility within the collection, first with the bat after which placing his hand up for holding. However like he stated, “anybody” would do it for the Indian staff.

“Greater than prepared to bat wherever and do any job that the staff desires. It isn’t simply me, anyone who’s enjoying for the nation can be prepared to take up something,” Rahul stated after the Rajkot victory.

On his holding expertise, he added: “It’s (a problem). Even for me, generally I could not decide Kuldeep and Jadeja. On the tempo he (Kuldeep) bowls it’s simply fairly tough, it’s not what I get in my first-class staff. I’m simply having fun with what’s thrown at me and making an attempt to do the most effective I can.”