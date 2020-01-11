Rahul Dravid Turns 47, BCCI Remembers Special ODI Knock As Wishes Pour In

Rahul Dravid, former India captain, turned 47 on Saturday with needs pouring in from all elements of the globe for the legendary batsman. The Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of Rahul Dravid’s particular knock in opposition to New Zealand when the trendy right-hander achieved his highest ODI rating of 153 in Hyderabad on November eight, 1999. Former teammates like VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh and well-known commentator Harsha Bhogle too tweeted together with quite a few different followers, wishing the batting maestro on his 47th birthday.

The BCCI revisited Rahul Dravid’s most memorable ODI knock the place he together with Sachin Tendulkar smashed the New Zealand bowling assault to all elements of Hyderabad as India amassed a mammoth 376 for 2.

Dravid was dismissed for 153 — his highest ODI rating and the one 150-plus rating within the 50-over format — whereas Sachin Tendulkar remained unbeaten on 186. The duo placed on a 331-run partnership for the second wicket after Sourav Ganguly was run out within the second over.

New Zealand had been bowled out for a paltry 202 in 33.1 overs as India registered a large 174-run win.

Wishing The Wall – Rahul Dravid a really Comfortable Birthday. His exploits in Check cricket are well-known however we thought we’d relive one among his knocks in ODIs in opposition to New Zealand.



Dravid’s middle-order accomplice VVS Laxman posted an image of the duo to want his “good friend” whereas one other teammate Harbhajan Singh dubbed him a “legend”.

Wonderful cricketer. Wonderful particular person. 47. Cruising into one other tremendous innings. Rahul Dravid. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 11, 2020

Dravid is considered one among India’s most profitable batsmen, particularly within the Check enviornment.

The appropriate-hander performed 164 Exams, scoring 13,288 at a mean of 52.31 with 36 centuries and 63 half-centuries to his title. He additionally took 210 catches within the longest format of the sport and is considered the most effective slip fielders ever.

Dravid additionally made 344 appearances for India in ODIs, scoring 10,889 runs at a mean of 39.16 with 12 lots of and 83 fifties. He took 196 catches and affected 14 stumpings. The previous India captain additionally performed one T20I.