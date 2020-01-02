Rahul Gandhi Can’t Differ Between Citizenship Act And GST: Minister

“Italy will not accept Hindus or Sikhs as they are poor people,” G Kishan Reddy mentioned.

Varanasi:

Union Minister of State for Dwelling G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday asserted that it’s the “moral responsibility” of India to provide shelter and citizenship to Hindus and different minority communities of Pakistan, which has been persecuting them persistently.

“It’s our moral responsibility to give citizenship to the minorities (from the three neighbouring Muslim countries). If they don’t come to India, where will they go? To Italy?” he requested.

“Italy will not accept Hindus or Sikhs as they are poor people,” he mentioned.

Stating that owing to persistent persecution of Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Jains in Pakistan, the inhabitants of the minorities there has come down drastically from its earlier 30 per cent-level.

The minister added that it is the ethical duty of India to provide shelter and citizenship to non-Muslims from the three neighbouring nation.

The minister additionally claimed that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is aware of no distinction between the the CAA and GST and that’s the reason he says the current adjustments within the citizenship regulation would result in a rise within the tax.

The “immature statement” of Rahul Gandhi reveals he “cannot distinguish between CAA and GST”.

“I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that if he does not know the difference (between CAA and GST), he should take tuition from a better tutor in the matter,” mentioned the minister.

“It seems he doesn’t have any idea about NPR and NRC either,” he mentioned.