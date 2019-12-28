Rahul Gandhi dances at tribal festival in Chhattisgarh [Video]

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Inaugurating a three-day nationwide tribal dance competition, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi danced with the tribal group in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress chief tweeted, “I am in Chhattisgarh today to inaugurate the National Tribal Dance Festival, in Raipur. This unique festival is an important step towards showcasing and protecting our rich tribal cultural heritage.”

Gandhi was seen carrying conventional purple headgear and danced with the members of the tribal group whereas beating a drum.

This is the video of Rahul Gandhi dancing with the tribal group:

“It is a very popular dance of Dandami madia tribe of Abujhamad in Bastar area and is also known as Gour dance. This dance is performed by a group of men and women. The men wear a bison horn crown and play the drum while dancing,” the official web page of the tribal competition tweeted.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and different high occasion leaders additionally shared the stage with Gandhi and danced together with him.

The Nationwide Tribal Dance Competition is being organised in Chhattisgarh for the primary time.

Greater than 1,350 members from 25 states and Union Territories of the nation and 6 nations will participate on this three-day dance fest and current folks artwork cultures, the state authorities mentioned in an announcement.

Twenty 9 tribal artwork troupes shall be presenting greater than 43 types of 4 totally different dance varieties.

Per the programme itinerary, dance competitions based mostly on conventional folks dance varieties associated to weddings and different customary rituals, conventional festivals, agricultural actions shall be organised from 11:45 am on the primary day.

On December 28, from 9 am, the artists from Gujarat will stage Vasava dance, Andhra Pradesh artists will carry out Dhimsa dance, artists from Tripura will stage Mamita dance, amongst others.

On the third day of the occasion, Lashpa dance of Uttarakhand, Bakarwal dance of Jammu, Bhadam dance of Madhya Pradesh, Gaddi dance of Himachal Pradesh, folks dances of Karnataka and Sikkim, Damkach dance of Jharkhand, Dandami dance of Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh shall be staged.

Chief of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Member of Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma, Ahmad Patel, Motilal Vora, Ex-MP KC Venugopal, Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi may even participate within the competition.

