“Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Like Petrol Bombs”: Haryana Minister

The place ever they go, they ignite hearth, Anil Vij stated (File)

New Delhi:

Dubbing Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as “live petrol bombs”, Haryana House Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday stated folks ought to be watch out for them.

“Beware of Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as they are like petrol bombs. Where ever they go, they ignite fire and cause loss to public property,” the senior Bharatiya Janata Social gathering chief stated in a tweet.

Watch out for @priyankagandhi and @RahulGandhi as they’re stay Petrol Bombs the place ever they go they ignite hearth and trigger loss to Public Property. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) December 24, 2019

Mr Vij made the comment hours after Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had been on Tuesday stopped by police from getting into Meerut on their technique to meet households of those that died throughout latest protests towards the Citizenship Modification Act.

Based on a Uttar Pradesh police assertion, the Gandhi siblings had been served notices which stated there have been restriction on meeting in Meerut.

“They were told that they will be held responsible for any deterioration of the law and order situation in the district due to their visit,” the assertion stated.