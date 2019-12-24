Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra Stopped From Entering UP’s Meerut By Cops

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi have been stopped from getting into UP’s Meerut by police

New Delhi:

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been stopped at the moment outdoors Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, the place they have been headed to fulfill the households of these killed in protests in opposition to the citizenship legislation final week.

Round six folks have been killed in protests at Meerut in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act (CAA).

The police reportedly advised the Congress leaders that they can’t go to Meerut as a ban on giant gatherings is in place.

The Gandhis have been advised they might postpone their go to.