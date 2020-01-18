Rahul Reveals Smith, Williamson Inspiration For Middle-Order Batting

KL Rahul is most snug to bat as an opener however to ship as a middle-order batsman, he ready for the problem by selecting the brains of modern-day nice Virat Kohli aside from watching movies of Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and AB de Villiers. Batting at quantity 5, Rahul conjured up a 52-ball 80 to guide India to a formidable 340 for six towards Australia within the second ODI, which the hosts received by 36 runs to stage the sequence in Rajkot on Friday. Within the first ODI, Rahul had batted at quantity three rather than his skipper Kohli, scoring 47 off 61 balls.

“I don’t think technically I have practiced anything different. I just spoke a lot more to middle-order batsmen and watched a lot of videos. I spoke a lot to Virat (Kohli) and watched a lot of videos of AB (de Villiers) and Steve Smith for that matter and how they build their innings,” Rahul mentioned at post-match press convention.

“Kane Williamson is somebody I’ve tried to go back and watch some of his videos and see how he build his innings and how they play in certain situations. The only thing I’m trying to learn is how I can use my game and be better at a certain situation.”

The 27-year-old Rahul insisted that he has received higher at studying the sport having performed in numerous positions.

He has batted 17 instances as an opener, thrice at quantity three, 4 instances at quantity 4, twice at quantity 5 and as soon as at quantity 6. The final time he batted at quantity 5 was in August 2017 in Sri Lanka the place he scored seven.

In accordance with the fashionable right-hander, he will get to find out about his batting whereas taking part in at quantity three, four and 5.

“It is great challenge. I have been in decent form and very pretty confident about my skill, so coming up to every game and having a new responsibility and a new role is also a blessing, I don’t think a lot of batsmen get that. That is how I look at this and I am enjoying my batting,” he mentioned

“I have always opened the batting so that’s a position I am most comfortable with and I know how to build my innings but I get to learn so much about own self and about my batting and batting as an art, when I get to bat at 3, 4, 5.”

Rahul emphasised that he’s greater than prepared to bat in any place.

“It’s a team game and anybody, it’s not just me, anybody who’s playing for the country will be willing to take up anything, any role that the team management gives us,” he mentioned.