Raiders drop Oakland for good — they’re now the Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders had been born Wednesday and the Oakland Raiders are historical past.

Raiders proprietor Mark Davis, joined by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak in addition to some present Raiders gamers and alumni, made the change of the crew title official in a ceremony at partially-built Allegiant Discipline.

“The Raiders were born in Oakland and played 13 seasons in L.A. Both cities will always be part of our DNA,” Davis stated in an occasion that was live-streamed on the membership’s web site. “But today we begin a new chapter in our storied history. For today, Jan. 22, 2020, we are now the Las Vegas Raiders. And today, Las Vegas officially becomes our Nation’s capitol.”

The Raiders had been laying the groundwork for the change final week, eradicating the title “Oakland” from their Alameda facility in addition to their Twitter deal with. “Las Vegas” was added on Twitter Wednesday.

Staking our declare. Raiders gamers from the previous and current assist make it official. pic.twitter.com/3xvygRQUzv — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 22, 2020

The membership will quickly promote licensed gear with “Las Vegas” on it and shall be recognized because the Las Vegas Raiders in future occasions such because the NFL draft (which takes place in Las Vegas) and the NFL scouting mix.

Present gamers who attended the occasion had been quarterback Derek Carr, offensive deal with Trent Brown, tight finish Darren Waller, security Johnathan Abram, defensive deal with Maurice Hurst, linebacker Marquel Lee, long-snapper Trent Sieg and punter A.J. Cole.

Raiders alumni on stage included Steve Wisniewski, Marcel Reece, Napoleon McCallum and Jim Plunkett.

Davis, noting the Raiders’ contributions to the neighborhood, introduced a $500,000 donation from the membership to the Nevada Division of Agriculture Meal Service Program which provides kids breakfast and lunch at faculties.

Whereas there have been experiences of being not on time and potential points finishing the roof within the occasion of an excessive amount of rain, Gov. Sisolak stated, “It’s going to come in ahead of time, I know that.”

The Raiders negotiated a two-year lease extension earlier than the 2019 season with an possibility for a second yr.

Davis, in addressing the development employees on website, closed with the next comment:

“Nothing’s less important in life than the score at halftime,” Davis stated. “We’ve got to finish this stadium safe and in the Raider way, and I know you guys are going to get that done. Thank you again from the bottom of our hearts and here we are baby, the Raiders, Las Vegas.”

With their new observe stadium in Henderson, Nevada, nonetheless below development, the Raiders will proceed their offseason at their Alameda facility. The conditioning program and voluntary and obligatory minicamps shall be held there in addition to being the crew headquarters for the draft.

If all goes in accordance with plan, the Raiders go away Alameda for coaching camp in Napa in late July and when camp breaks, go away for Las Vegas for good.

The Raiders performed their final sport in Oakland on Dec. 15, shedding 20-16 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and their remaining sport because the “Oakland” Raiders on the street on Dec. 30 in opposition to the Denver Broncos, shedding 16-15.