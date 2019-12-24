Railway Board To Be Downsized In “Organisational Restructuring”: Centre

The restructuring will guarantee finish of departmentalism, Piyush Goyal stated (File)

New Delhi:

The Union Cupboard has accepted a serious overhauling of the organisational construction of Indian Railways, a transfer that can finish “departmentalism”, Minister Piyush Goyal knowledgeable on Tuesday. The centre has determined to restructure Railway Board – which governs the railways – by downsizing the variety of members from eight to five.

As a substitute of Railway Board members for site visitors, rolling inventory, traction and engineering, the newly constituted board can have 5 members which is able to embrace Members for Operation, Enterprise Growth, Infrastructure and Finance amongst others, he stated.

The prevailing eight Group A companies of the Railways – together with Engineering, Site visitors, Mechanical and Electrical – will likely be clubbed right into a central service known as Indian Railway Administration Service (IRMS), Mr Goyal introduced.

“The restructuring will ensure end of departmentalism and smooth operations,” Mr Goyal stated, including the reform will finish working in silos in Railways.

“The Unification of services will end ‘departmentalism’, promote smooth working of Railways, expedite decision making, create a coherent vision for organisation and promote rational decision making,” Press Data Bureau Chief KS Dhatwalia tweeted.

“Railway board will no longer be organised on departmental lines, and replaced with leaner structure organised on functional lines,” he wrote.

“Railway Board to be headed by Chairman Railway Board (CRB) who will be the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with 4 Members and some Independent Members,” he added.

The unification of companies has been beneficial by numerous committees for reforming Railways and has the “overwhelming” help and consensus of Railway officers, he stated.

Restructuring of the Railway Board was additionally beneficial by the Bibek Debroy Committee on Indian Railways in 2015. The panel had stated in its report that the Indian Railways’ centralised construction and departmentalisation was adversely affecting the Railways’ work tradition and narrowing its strategy to department-specific objectives.

With inputs from PTI