Railway bosses blasted for celebrating expansion with ‘Lincolnshire sausages’ made in Yorkshire

Railway bosses are blasted for celebrating route growth with ‘Lincolnshire sausages’ made in Yorkshire
- LNER launched Lincolnshire sausages, made by butchers in Yorkshire
- And James Lawton, 41, of Lincoln, stated: ‘I discover this insulting to our county’
- The rail agency insisted its recipe was for an genuine Lincolnshire sausage
By Andy Dolan for the Day by day Mail
Printed: | Up to date:
It appeared an innocuous approach of celebrating an growth of its rail service into and out of Lincoln.
However LNER has been criticised for introducing Lincolnshire sausages to its on-board menu – as a result of they’re made by butchers in Yorkshire.
James Lawton, 41, of Lincoln, stated: ‘I discover this insulting to our county.’
LNER has been criticised for introducing Lincolnshire sausages (pictured) to its on-board menu – as a result of they’re made by butchers in Yorkshire
A spokesman for Grantham-based Watkin butchers (pictured) added: ‘I do not see how LNER can name a Yorkshire sausage Lincolnshire’
A spokesman for Grantham-based Watkin butchers added: ‘I do not see how LNER can name a Yorkshire sausage Lincolnshire.
‘I am positive it is going to be tasty however LNER may simply name it a Yorkshire sausage.’
The rail agency insisted its recipe was for an genuine Lincolnshire sausage – with its distinctive mix of sage and white pepper – however admitted it was made by a Yorkshire contractor.
An utility by the Lincolnshire Sausage Affiliation to provide Lincolnshire sausages protected standing was turned down by the federal government in 2012.
Commercial
Add Comment