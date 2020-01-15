Railway bosses blasted for celebrating expansion with ‘Lincolnshire sausages’ made in Yorkshire

By Andy Dolan for the Day by day Mail

It appeared an innocuous approach of celebrating an growth of its rail service into and out of Lincoln.

However LNER has been criticised for introducing Lincolnshire sausages to its on-board menu – as a result of they’re made by butchers in Yorkshire.

James Lawton, 41, of Lincoln, stated: ‘I discover this insulting to our county.’

A spokesman for Grantham-based Watkin butchers added: ‘I do not see how LNER can name a Yorkshire sausage Lincolnshire.

‘I am positive it is going to be tasty however LNER may simply name it a Yorkshire sausage.’

The rail agency insisted its recipe was for an genuine Lincolnshire sausage – with its distinctive mix of sage and white pepper – however admitted it was made by a Yorkshire contractor.

An utility by the Lincolnshire Sausage Affiliation to provide Lincolnshire sausages protected standing was turned down by the federal government in 2012.