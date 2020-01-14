Railway Cop Allegedly Rapes Cab Driver In Mumbai For Refusing Him A Ride

The railway constable has been arrested. (Representational)

Mumbai:

A Railway Safety Drive constable allegedly raped a taxi-driver for refusing him a trip to a red-light space in Mumbai on Sunday, police mentioned on Monday.

The stunning incident occurred when the taxi driver was stress-free on a bench on the P D’Mello Highway close to the long-lasting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) final night.

The RPF constable recognized as Amit Dhankad approached the cab driver and requested for a trip to one of many prostitution dens within the Grant Highway space of south Mumbai.

When he refused, an enraged Dhankar brutally assaulted him, dragged him to a nook within the railway premises and sexually assaulted him.

Later, he left the cab driver and took away his cash, taxi keys and different belongings, mentioned the police.

After a police criticism was filed by the cab driver, a crew of cops reached the spot and subsequently arrested Dhankad on Monday below numerous sections of Indian Penal Code.

Taking critical cognizance of the stunning incident, the RPF has suspended Dhankad from his duties and additional investigations are on.