Railway hikes passenger fares: Here’s how much your train ride will cost you now

The Railways additionally elevated fares for passenger trains by 1 paisa per kilometre.Indian Railways

In a shock to thousands and thousands of passengers throughout the nation, the Indian Railways introduced fare hike throughout its community, excluding suburban trains, efficient from January 1, 2020, based on a business round issued on Tuesday.

The passenger fares for sleeper class had been raised by 2 paise per kilometre and for 3AC, 2AC and AC first-class by 4 paise per kilometre on the New Yr’s eve.

Within the round, the nationwide transporter acknowledged that passenger fares for sleeper class in mail and categorical trains have been revised by 2 paise per kilometre, whereas for 3AC, 2AC and AC frist class, fares have been hiked by four paise per kilometre.

The Railways additionally elevated fares for passenger trains by 1 paisa per kilometre.

It additionally mentioned that the fares of premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Humsafar, Vande Bharat, Duranto, Rajya Rani, Mahanama, Gatimaan, Garibrath, Jan Shatabdi, Yuva and Suvidha Categorical will even be revised to the extent of the above-proposed enhance in class-wise fares as per the notified fare desk.

The round additionally acknowledged that there might be no change in reservation charges, superfast surcharge and so forth.

It additionally mentioned the distinction of fares on tickets booked earlier than January 1, 2020 won’t be collected from the passengers.

The rise in passenger fares in sleeper class from New Delhi to Patna for a distance of 997 km implies that passengers will now must shell out roughly Rs 20 extra per ticket. For AC coaches, passengers must pay Rs 40 extra for a similar distance.

(With IANS inputs)