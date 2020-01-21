Railway recruitment 2019-2020: 2562 recruitments, tomorrow is the last date for application

Railway Recruitment 2019 : Tomorrow is the final date for software for the recruitment on the posts of apprentice by Central Railway, Mumbai Complete 2562 posts are being stuffed beneath this. These appointments will likely be made in numerous trades for various divisions / workshops and items. and eligible candidates have to use on-line for these posts. There will likely be no written examination nor any interview to fill these posts. Choice 10 will likely be based mostly on the marks of the th. Learn right here extra info associated to vacant posts, qualification and software are as follows:
1. Complete Variety of Apprentice Posts: 2562
2. Emptiness Particulars Workshop / Unit smart
Particulars of vacancies in Mumbai cluster as per workshop / unit
Carriage & Wagon (Teaching) Wadi Bunder
(Particulars of posts as per commerce)
Fitter, Submit: 182 (Unreserved: 92)
Welder, Submit: 06 (Unreserved: 03 )
Carpenter, Submit: 28 (Unreserved: 11)
Painter (Normal), Submit: 24 (Unreserved: 12)
Taylor (Normal), Submit: 18 (Unreserved: 09)
Kalyan Diesel Shed
(Particulars of posts as per commerce)
Electrician, Submit: 11 (Unreserved: 05))
Machinist, Submit: 01 (Unreserved)
Programming and Techniques Administration Assistant, Submit: 04 (Unreserved: 02)
Mechanic Diesel, Submit: 33 ( Unreserved: 17)
Laboratory Assistant (CP), Submit: 03 (Unreserved: 02)
Kurla Diesel Shed
(Particulars of posts as per commerce)
Electrician, Submit: 24 (Unreserved: 12)
Mechanic Diesel, Submit: 36 (Unreserved: 19)
S.R. DEE (TRS) Kalyan
(Particulars of posts as per commerce)
Fitter, Submit: 62 (Unreserved: 31)
Turner, publish: 10 (Unreserved: 05))
Welder (Gasoline & Electrical), Submit: 10 (Unreserved: 05)
Electrician, Submit: 62 (Unreserved: 31)
Machinist, Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 03)
Instrument Mechanic, Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 03)
Laboratory Assistant (CP), Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 03)
Electronics Mechanic, Submit: 18 (Unreserved: 11)
S.R. DEE (TRS) Kurla
(Particulars of posts as per commerce)
Fitter, Submit: 90 (Unreserved: 46)
Turner, publish: 06 (Unreserved: 03 )
Welder (Gasoline & Electrical), Submit: 03 (Unreserved: 01)
Electrician, Submit: 93 (Unreserved: 47)
Parel Workshop
(Particulars of posts as per commerce)
Fitter, Submit: 26 (Unreserved: 13)
Machinist, Submit: 34 (Unreserved: 17)
Sheet Steel Employee, Submit: 27 (Unreserved: 14)
Welder (Gasoline & Electrical), Submit: 27 (Unreserved: 14)
Electrician, Submit: 35 (Unreserved: 18)
Winder, Place: 32 ( Unreserved: 16)
Mechanic Machine Instruments Upkeep, Submit: 24 (Unreserved: 12)
Device & Die Maker, Submit: 68 (Unreserved: 2019 )
Mechanic (Motor Automobile), Submit: 07 (Unreserved: 03)
Mechanic Diesel, Submit: 138 (Unreserved: 70)
Matunga Workshop
(Particulars of posts as per commerce)
Machinist, Submit: 24 (Unreserved: 12)
Mechanic Machine Device Upkeep, Designation: 45 (Unreserved: 23)
Fitter, Submit: 184 (Unreserved: 92)) Carpenter, Submit: 118 (Unreserved: 59)
Welder (Gasoline & Electrical), Submit: 51 (Unreserved: 25)
Painter (Normal), Submit: 35 ( Unreserved: 18)
Electrician, Submit: 90 (Unreserved: 45)
S&T Workshop, Byculla
(Particulars of posts as per commerce)
Fitter, Submit: 26 (Unreserved: 13)
Turner, publish: 06 (Unreserved: 03 )
Machinist, Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 03)
Welder, Submit: 08 (Unreserved: 04)
Programming and Techniques Administration Assistant, Submit: 06 (Unreserved: 03)
Data Expertise and Electrical Techniques Upkeep, Submit: 02 (Unreserved: 01)
Electrician, Submit: 03 (Unreserved: 02)
Painter (Normal), Submit: 04 (Unreserved: 02)
Bhusawal Cluster – Emptiness Particulars Workshop / Unit smart
Carriage & Wagon Depot
(Particulars of posts as per commerce)
Phi Ter, verse: 107 (unreserved: 1996 )
Welder, Submit: 12 (Unreserved: 07)
Machinist, Submit: 03 (Unreserved: 02)
Electrical Loco Shed
(Particulars of posts as per commerce)
Fitter, Submit: 38 (Unreserved: 19)
Electrician, Submit: 38 (Unreserved: 19)
Welder, Submit: 04 (Unreserved: 02)
Electrical Locomotive Workshop
(Particulars of posts as per commerce)
Electrician, Submit: 56 (Unreserved: 2019 )
Fitter, Submit: 53 (Unreserved: 27)
Welder (Gasoline & Electrical), Submit: 07 (Unreserved: 04)
Programming and Techniques Administration Assistant, Submit: 02 (Unreserved)
Manmad Workshop
(Particulars of posts as per commerce)
Fitter, Submit: 27 (Unreserved: 14)
Turner, publish: 03 (Unreserved: 02)
Machinist, Submit: 07 (Unreserved: 04)
Welder (Gasoline & Electrical), Submit: 07 (Unreserved: 04)
Mechanical (Motor Automobile), Submit: 01 (Unreserved)
Mechanic Diesel, Submit: (Unreserved: 02)
Painter (Normal), Submit: 02 (Unreserved: 01)
TMW Nashik Street
(Particulars of posts as per commerce)
Fitter, Submit: 10 (Unreserved: 05))
Machinist, Submit: 04 (Unreserved: 02)
Welder, Submit: 06 (Unreserved: 03 )
Electrician, Submit: 26 (Unreserved: 13)
Carpenter, Submit: 02 (Unreserved: 01)
Mechanic Diesel, Submit: (Unreserved: 01)
Pune Cluster – Particulars of vacancies as per workshop / unit
Carriage & Wagon Depot
(Particulars of posts as per commerce)
Fitter, Submit: 20 (Unreserved: 10)
Machinist, Submit: 03 (Unreserved: 02)
Welder, Submit: 03 (Unreserved: 02)
Painter, publish: 02 (Unreserved: 01)
Carpenter, Submit: 03 (Unreserved: 02)
Diesel Loco Shed
(Particulars of posts as per commerce)
Mechanic Diesel, Submit: 55 (Unreserved: 28)
Electrician, Submit: 55 (Unreserved: 28)
Welder, Submit: 08 (Unreserved: 04)
Machinist, Submit: 02 (Unreserved: 01)
Painter, publish: 01 (unreserved)
Nagpur Cluster
(Particulars of vacancies as per workshop / unit)
Carriage & Wagon Depot
(Particulars of posts as per commerce)
Fitter, Submit: 69 (Unreserved: 33)
Painter, publish: 01 (Unreserved)
Welder, Submit: 08 (Unreserved: 04)
Carpenter, Submit: 02 (Unreserved: 01)
Electrical Loco Shed, Ajni
(Particulars of posts as per commerce)
Electrician, Submit: 33 (Unreserved : 17)
Electronics, Submit: 15 (Unreserved: 08))
Solapur Cluster
(Particulars of vacancies as per workshop / unit)
Carriage & Wagon Depot
(Particulars of posts as per commerce)
Fitter, Submit: 54 (Unreserved: 28)
Carpenter, Submit: 02 (Unreserved)
Machinist, Submit: 04 (Unreserved: 02)
Welder, Submit: 08 (Unreserved: 05)
Painter, publish: 03 (Unreserved: 02)
Mechanic Diesel, Submit: (Unreserved: 01)
Kurduvadi Workshop
(Particulars of posts as per commerce)
Fitter, Submit: 07 (Unreserved: 04)
Carpenter, Submit: 02
Machinist, Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 03)
Welder, Submit: 04 (Unreserved: 02)
Painter, publish: 03 (Unreserved: 02)
three. Qualification (All of the above posts)
– Handed 10th or equal examination from acknowledged board or institute.
ITI Certificates within the related commerce with minimal 50% percentile marks with it Have to be obtained.
four. Stipend : will likely be given as per guidelines
5. Age Vary
– 01 Minimal
on January 2020 And max 24 ought to be lower than the 12 months.
– Start of candidates 01 earlier than January 1996 and 01 has not occurred since January 2005.
– Most age restrict will likely be relaxed for 3 years for OBC class, 5 years for SC / ST candidates and ten years for differently-abled individuals.
6. Utility payment
– 100 Rupees. It may be paid on-line by means of bank card / debit card, SBI UPI or web banking.
– SC / ST / Divyang and ladies candidates won’t must pay any payment.
7. Choice Course of
– Collection of certified candidates 06 will likely be based mostly on the advantage listing made on the idea of marks obtained within the fifth and ITI.
eight. Utility Course of
– Web site (www.rr ccr.com). Click on the Inter button on the homepage. A hyperlink to the net software for Engagement of Apprentices beneath the Apprentices Act 1961 … will seem on the brand new web page. Click on on the press right here to view / obtain notification hyperlink beneath it.
– By doing this the commercial associated to the publish will open. Learn it rigorously and examine your eligibility. Now for the net software, click on on the press right here to use hyperlink beneath the notification.
– Click on on the press right here to register hyperlink on the brand new webpage that opens. This may open the registration type. Fill it as instructed and full the registration course of. By doing this, the password will likely be despatched to your cellular quantity.
– Now come again to the related internet web page and login with the assistance of registration quantity and password. After that full the appliance course of as instructed.
– Rigorously enter the tutorial and different info sought within the type. After this add the scanned copy of the paperwork sought, passport dimension photograph and signature.
– Photograph dimension 20 to 70 KB and signature dimension 20 (from Not more than Okay.B. Needs to be.
After this, pay the appliance payment as instructed. Lastly full the appliance course of by urgent the 'Submit' button. Now come again to the identical internet web page and click on on the print hyperlink.
– By doing this, an autogenerated copy of the appliance will likely be downloaded. Take a print out of it.
9. These paperwork must be uploaded
– 10 Certificates of th (to examine date of beginning).
– Caste certificates (if relevant)
– Incapacity certificates (if relevant)
Particular Date
Final date for on-line software: 22 January 2020 (until 5 pm)
10. Extra info right here
E-mail: [email protected]
Web site: www.rrccr.com
Add Comment