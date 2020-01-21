Railway recruitment 2019-2020: 2562 recruitments, tomorrow is the last date for application

Railway Recruitment 2019 : Tomorrow is the final date for software for the recruitment on the posts of apprentice by Central Railway, Mumbai Complete 2562 posts are being stuffed beneath this. These appointments will likely be made in numerous trades for various divisions / workshops and items. and eligible candidates have to use on-line for these posts. There will likely be no written examination nor any interview to fill these posts. Choice 10 will likely be based mostly on the marks of the th. Learn right here extra info associated to vacant posts, qualification and software are as follows:

1. Complete Variety of Apprentice Posts: 2562

2. Emptiness Particulars Workshop / Unit smart

Particulars of vacancies in Mumbai cluster as per workshop / unit

Carriage & Wagon (Teaching) Wadi Bunder

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 182 (Unreserved: 92)

Welder, Submit: 06 (Unreserved: 03 )

Carpenter, Submit: 28 (Unreserved: 11)

Painter (Normal), Submit: 24 (Unreserved: 12)

Taylor (Normal), Submit: 18 (Unreserved: 09)

Kalyan Diesel Shed

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Electrician, Submit: 11 (Unreserved: 05))

Machinist, Submit: 01 (Unreserved)

Programming and Techniques Administration Assistant, Submit: 04 (Unreserved: 02)

Mechanic Diesel, Submit: 33 ( Unreserved: 17)

Laboratory Assistant (CP), Submit: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Kurla Diesel Shed

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Electrician, Submit: 24 (Unreserved: 12)

Mechanic Diesel, Submit: 36 (Unreserved: 19)

S.R. DEE (TRS) Kalyan

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 62 (Unreserved: 31)

Turner, publish: 10 (Unreserved: 05))

Welder (Gasoline & Electrical), Submit: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Electrician, Submit: 62 (Unreserved: 31)

Machinist, Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 03)

Instrument Mechanic, Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 03)

Laboratory Assistant (CP), Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 03)

Electronics Mechanic, Submit: 18 (Unreserved: 11)

S.R. DEE (TRS) Kurla

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 90 (Unreserved: 46)

Turner, publish: 06 (Unreserved: 03 )

Welder (Gasoline & Electrical), Submit: 03 (Unreserved: 01)

Electrician, Submit: 93 (Unreserved: 47)

Parel Workshop

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 26 (Unreserved: 13)

Machinist, Submit: 34 (Unreserved: 17)

Sheet Steel Employee, Submit: 27 (Unreserved: 14)

Welder (Gasoline & Electrical), Submit: 27 (Unreserved: 14)

Electrician, Submit: 35 (Unreserved: 18)

Winder, Place: 32 ( Unreserved: 16)

Mechanic Machine Instruments Upkeep, Submit: 24 (Unreserved: 12)

Device & Die Maker, Submit: 68 (Unreserved: 2019 )

Mechanic (Motor Automobile), Submit: 07 (Unreserved: 03)

Mechanic Diesel, Submit: 138 (Unreserved: 70)

Matunga Workshop

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Machinist, Submit: 24 (Unreserved: 12)

Mechanic Machine Device Upkeep, Designation: 45 (Unreserved: 23)

Fitter, Submit: 184 (Unreserved: 92)) Carpenter, Submit: 118 (Unreserved: 59)

Welder (Gasoline & Electrical), Submit: 51 (Unreserved: 25)

Painter (Normal), Submit: 35 ( Unreserved: 18)

Electrician, Submit: 90 (Unreserved: 45)

S&T Workshop, Byculla

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 26 (Unreserved: 13)

Turner, publish: 06 (Unreserved: 03 )

Machinist, Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 03)

Welder, Submit: 08 (Unreserved: 04)

Programming and Techniques Administration Assistant, Submit: 06 (Unreserved: 03)

Data Expertise and Electrical Techniques Upkeep, Submit: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Electrician, Submit: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Painter (Normal), Submit: 04 (Unreserved: 02)

Bhusawal Cluster – Emptiness Particulars Workshop / Unit smart

Carriage & Wagon Depot

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Phi Ter, verse: 107 (unreserved: 1996 )

Welder, Submit: 12 (Unreserved: 07)

Machinist, Submit: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Electrical Loco Shed

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 38 (Unreserved: 19)

Electrician, Submit: 38 (Unreserved: 19)

Welder, Submit: 04 (Unreserved: 02)

Electrical Locomotive Workshop

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Electrician, Submit: 56 (Unreserved: 2019 )

Fitter, Submit: 53 (Unreserved: 27)

Welder (Gasoline & Electrical), Submit: 07 (Unreserved: 04)

Programming and Techniques Administration Assistant, Submit: 02 (Unreserved)

Manmad Workshop

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 27 (Unreserved: 14)

Turner, publish: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Machinist, Submit: 07 (Unreserved: 04)

Welder (Gasoline & Electrical), Submit: 07 (Unreserved: 04)

Mechanical (Motor Automobile), Submit: 01 (Unreserved)

Mechanic Diesel, Submit: (Unreserved: 02)

Painter (Normal), Submit: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

TMW Nashik Street

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 10 (Unreserved: 05))

Machinist, Submit: 04 (Unreserved: 02)

Welder, Submit: 06 (Unreserved: 03 )

Electrician, Submit: 26 (Unreserved: 13)

Carpenter, Submit: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Mechanic Diesel, Submit: (Unreserved: 01)

Pune Cluster – Particulars of vacancies as per workshop / unit

Carriage & Wagon Depot

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 20 (Unreserved: 10)

Machinist, Submit: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Welder, Submit: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Painter, publish: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Carpenter, Submit: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Diesel Loco Shed

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Mechanic Diesel, Submit: 55 (Unreserved: 28)

Electrician, Submit: 55 (Unreserved: 28)

Welder, Submit: 08 (Unreserved: 04)

Machinist, Submit: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Painter, publish: 01 (unreserved)

Nagpur Cluster

(Particulars of vacancies as per workshop / unit)

Carriage & Wagon Depot

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 69 (Unreserved: 33)

Painter, publish: 01 (Unreserved)

Welder, Submit: 08 (Unreserved: 04)

Carpenter, Submit: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Electrical Loco Shed, Ajni

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Electrician, Submit: 33 (Unreserved : 17)

Electronics, Submit: 15 (Unreserved: 08))

Solapur Cluster

(Particulars of vacancies as per workshop / unit)

Carriage & Wagon Depot

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 54 (Unreserved: 28)

Carpenter, Submit: 02 (Unreserved)

Machinist, Submit: 04 (Unreserved: 02)

Welder, Submit: 08 (Unreserved: 05)

Painter, publish: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Mechanic Diesel, Submit: (Unreserved: 01)

Kurduvadi Workshop

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 07 (Unreserved: 04)

Carpenter, Submit: 02

Machinist, Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 03)

Welder, Submit: 04 (Unreserved: 02)

Painter, publish: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

three. Qualification (All of the above posts)

– Handed 10th or equal examination from acknowledged board or institute.

ITI Certificates within the related commerce with minimal 50% percentile marks with it Have to be obtained.

four. Stipend : will likely be given as per guidelines

5. Age Vary

– 01 Minimal