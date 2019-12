Railway recruitment 2019: 2562 recruitment, neither examination, nor interview, selection from 10th marks, 10 special things

Railway Recruitment 2019 – 2020: Central Railway, Mumbai has taken out bumper recruitment on the posts of apprentice. Below this, a complete of 2562 posts will likely be crammed. These appointments will likely be made in several trades for various divisions / workshops and models. and eligible candidates have to use on-line for these posts. Final date to use 20 is January 2020. There will likely be no written examination nor any interview to fill these posts. Choice 10 will likely be primarily based on the marks of the th. Learn right here extra data associated to vacant posts, qualification and utility are as follows:

1. Whole Variety of Apprentice Posts: 2562

2. Emptiness Particulars Workshop / Unit clever

Particulars of vacancies in Mumbai cluster as per workshop / unit

Carriage & Wagon (Teaching) Wadi Bunder

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 182 (Unreserved: 92)

Welder, Submit: 06 (Unreserved: 03)

Carpenter, Submit: 28 (Unreserved: 15)

Painter (Common), Submit: 19 (Unreserved: 12)

Taylor (Common), Submit: 18 (Unreserved: 09)

Kalyan Diesel Shed

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Electrician, Submit: 11 (Unreserved: 05)

Machinist, Submit: 01 (Unreserved)

Programming and Programs Administration Assistant, Submit: 04 (Unreserved: 02)

Mechanic Diesel, Submit: 33 (Unreserved: 17)

Laboratory Assistant (CP), Submit: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Kurla Diesel Shed

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Electrician, Submit: 24 (Unreserved: 12)

Mechanic Diesel, Submit: 36 (Unreserved : 19)

S.R. DEE (TRS) Kalyan

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 62 (Unreserved: 31)

Turner, put up: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Welder (Fuel & Electrical), Submit: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Electrician, Submit: 62 (Unreserved: 31)

Machinist, Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 03)

Instrument Mechanic, Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 03)

Laboratory Assistant (CP), Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 03)

Electronics Mechanic, Submit: 16 (Unreserved: 11)

S.R. DEE (TRS) Kurla

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 90 (Unreserved: 46)

Turner, put up: 06 (Unreserved: 03)

Welder (Fuel & Electrical), Submit: 03 (Unreserved: 01)

Electrician, Submit: 93 (Unreserved: 47)

Parel Workshop

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 26 (Unreserved: 13)

Machinist, Submit: 34 ( Unreserved: 17)

Sheet Steel Employee, Submit: 23 (Unreserved: 14)

Welder (Fuel & Electrical), Submit: 27 (Unreserved: 14)

Electrician, Submit: 35 (Unreserved : 18)

Winder, Place: 32 (Unreserved: 16)

Mechanic Machine Instruments Upkeep, Submit: 24 (Unreserved: 12)

Device & Die Maker, Submit: 68 (Unreserved: 35)

Mechanic (Motor Car), Submit: 07 (Unreserved: 03)

Mechanic Diesel, Submit: 138 (Unreserved: 70)

Matunga Workshop

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Machinist, Submit: 24 (Unreserved: 12)

Mechanic Machine Device Upkeep, Submit: 45 (Unreserved : 23)

Fitter, Submit: 184 (Unreserved: 92)

Carpenter, Submit: 118 (Unreserved: 59)

Welder (Fuel & Electrical), Submit: 51 (Unreserved: 25)

Painter (Common), Submit: 31 (Unreserved: 18)

Electrician, Submit: 90 (Unreserved: 45)

S&T Workshop, Byculla

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 26 (Unreserved: 13)

Turner, put up: 06 (Unreserved: 03)

Machinist, Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 03)

Welder, Submit: 08 (Unreserved: 04)

Programming and Programs Administration Assistant, Submit: 06 (Unreserved: 03)

Data Know-how and Electrical Programs Upkeep, Submit: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Electrician, Submit: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Painter (Common), Submit: (Unreserved: 02)

Bhusawal Cluster – Emptiness Particulars Workshop / Unit clever

Carriage & Wagon Depot

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 107 (Unreserved: 54)

Welder, Submit: 12 (Unreserved: 07))

Machinist, Submit: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Electrical Loco Shed

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 38 (Unreserved: 19)

Electrician, Submit: 38 (Unreserved: 19)

Welder, Submit: 04 (Unreserved: 02)

Electrical Locomotive Workshop

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Electrician, Submit: 56 (Unreserved: 29)

Fitter, Submit: 53 (Unreserved: 27)

Welder (Fuel & Electrical), Submit: 07 (Unreserved: 04)

Programming and Programs Administration Assistant, Submit: 02 (Unreserved)

Manmad Workshop

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 27 (Unreserved: 14)

Turner, put up: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Machinist, Submit: 07 (Unreserved: 04)

Welder (Fuel & Electrical), Submit: 07 (Unreserved: 04)

Mechanical (Motor Car), Submit: 01 (Unreserved)

Mechanic Diesel, Submit: 04 (Unreserved: 02)

Painter (Common), Submit: (Unreserved: 01)

TMW Nashik Street

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Machinist, Submit: 04 (Unreserved: 02)

Welder, Submit: 06 (Unreserved: 03)

Electrician, Submit: 26 (Unreserved: 13)

Carpenter, Submit: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Mechanic Diesel, Submit: (Unreserved: 01)

Pune Cluster – Particulars of vacancies as per workshop / unit

Carriage & Wagon Depot

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 20 (Unreserved: 10)

Machinist, Submit: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Welder, Submit: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Painter, put up: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Carpenter, Submit: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Diesel Loco Shed

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Mechanic Diesel, Submit: 55 (Unreserved: )

Electrician, Submit: 55 (Unreserved: 28))

Welder, Submit: 08 (Unreserved: 04)

Machinist, Submit: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Painter, put up: 01 (Unreserved)

Nagpur Cluster

(Particulars of vacancies as per workshop / unit)

Carriage and Wagon Depot

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 69 (Unreserved: 33)

Painter, put up: 01 (Unreserved)

Welder, Submit: 08 (Unreserved: 04)

Carpenter, Submit: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Electrical Loco Shed, Ajni

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Electrician, Submit: 33 (Unreserved: 13)

Electronics, Submit: 15 (Unreserved: 08)

Solapur Cluster

(Particulars of vacancies as per workshop / unit)

Carriage & Wagon Depot

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 54 (Unreserved: )

Carpenter, Submit: 02 (Unreserved)

Machinist, Submit: 04 (Unreserved: 02)

Welder, Submit: 08 (Unreserved: 05 )

Painter, put up: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Mechanic Diesel, Submit: (Unreserved: 01)

Kurduvadi Workshop

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 07 (Unreserved: 04)

Carpenter, Submit: 02

Machinist, Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 03)

Welder, Submit: 04 (Unreserved: 02)

Painter, put up: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

three. Qualification (All of the above posts)

– Handed 10th or equal examination from acknowledged board or institute.

– On this commerce with minimal 50% percentile marks ITI certificates must be obtained.

four. Stipend: will likely be given as per guidelines.

5. Age Vary

– 01 Minimal on January 2020 and max 24 must be lower than the 12 months.

– Start of candidates 01 earlier than January 1996 and 01 doesn’t happen after January 2005.

Within the most age restrict, leisure of three years will likely be given for OBC class, 5 years for SC / ST candidates and ten years for differently-abled individuals.

6. Utility payment

– 100 Rupees. It may be paid on-line by way of bank card / debit card, SBI UPI or web banking.

– SC / ST / Divyang and girls candidates won’t must pay any payment.

7. Choice Course of

– Collection of certified candidates 08 on the premise of marks obtained in th and ITI The advantage will likely be primarily based on the listing.

eight. Utility Course of

– Login to the web site (www.rrccr.com). Click on the Inter button on the homepage. A hyperlink to the net utility for Engagement of Apprentices below the Apprentices Act 1961 … will seem on the brand new web page. Click on on the clicking right here to view / obtain notification hyperlink under it.

– By doing this the commercial associated to the put up will open. Learn it fastidiously and examine your eligibility. Now for the net utility, click on on the clicking right here to use hyperlink below the notification.

– Click on on the clicking right here to register hyperlink on the brand new webpage that opens. It will open the registration type. Fill it as instructed and full the registration course of. By doing this the password will likely be despatched to your cell quantity.

– Now come again to the related net web page and login with the assistance of registration quantity and password. After that full the applying course of as instructed.

– Fastidiously enter the academic and different data sought within the type. After this add the scanned copy of the paperwork sought, passport measurement picture and signature.

– Photograph measurement 20 to 70 KB and signature measurement 20 to 30 shouldn’t be greater than KB.

After this, pay the applying payment as instructed. Lastly full the applying course of by urgent the 'Submit' button. Now come again to the identical net web page and click on on the print hyperlink.

– By doing this, an autogenerated copy of the applying will likely be downloaded. Take a print out of it.

9. These paperwork must be uploaded

– 10 Certificates of th (to examine the date of start).

– Caste certificates (if relevant)

– Incapacity certificates (if relevant)

Particular Date

Final date for on-line utility: 22 January 2020 (until 5 pm)

10. Extra data right here

E-mail: [email protected]

Web site: www.rrccr.com



Different employment alternatives

Bihar UDHD Recruitment 2019: Together with Junior Engineer and Clerk 805 Emptiness

Recruitment for 107 posts in JIPMER, 20 Apply by January

UPPSC BEO Recruitment 2019: 309 Recruitment of BEO in UP