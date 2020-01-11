Railway recruitment 2020: 1785 recruitments, selection from 10th number

Railway Jobs 2020: South Japanese Railway, Kolkata has introduced bumper vacancies on the posts of Commerce Apprentice. Below this, a complete of 2562 posts will probably be crammed. These appointments will probably be made for various depots / divisions / workshops and for various trades for the unit. and eligible candidates have to use on-line for these posts. Final date to use 02 is February 2020. Extra data associated to the vacancies, and software are as follows:

1. Apprentice, Complete Posts: 2562

2. (Particulars of vacancies as per workshop / unit)

Kharagpur Workshop

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 100 (Unreserved: 51)

Turner, Submit: 22 (Unreserved: 11)

Electrician, Submit: 80 (Unreserved: 40)

Welder (G&E), Submit: 70 (Unreserved: 35)

Machinist (Diesel), Submit: 33 (Unreserved: 17)

Painter (Normal), Submit: 18 (Unreserved: 09)

Refrigeration and SC Mechanic, Submit: 10 (Unreserved: 01)

Single & Telecom (Workshop) / Kharagpur

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Electrician, Submit: 47 (Unreserved: 24)

Electronics & Mechanic, Submit: 36 (Unreserved: 18)

Painter (Normal), Submit: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Cable Joiner / Crane Operator, Submit: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Observe Mechanic Workshop / Kharagpur

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 54 (Unreserved: 27)

Electronics & Mechanic, Submit: 30 (Unreserved: 15)

Rigger (Diesel), Submit: 25 (Unreserved: 12)

Welder (G / E), Submit: 11 (Unreserved: 05)

SSE (Works) /Eng./ Kharagpur

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Carpenter, Submit: 14 (Unreserved: 07))

Painter, Submit: 14 (Unreserved: 07)

Carriage & Wagon Depot / Kharagpur

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 70 (Unreserved: 36)

Welder (Gasoline & Electrical), Submit: 40 (Unreserved: 51 )

Carpenter, Submit: 07 (Unreserved: )

Painter, publish: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Turner, publish: 01 (unreserved)

Machinist, Submit: 01 (unreserved)

Diesel Loco Shed / Kharagpur

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 02)

Electrician, Submit: 15 (Unreserved: 08)

Rigger (Diesel), Submit: 23 (Unreserved: 12)

Painter (Normal), Submit: 01 (unreserved)

Cable Joiner / Crane Operator, Submit: 01 (unreserved)

Carpenter, Submit: 01 (unreserved)

SR.DE (G) / Kharagpur

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Electrician, Submit: 30 (Unreserved: 15)

Rigger (Diesel), Submit: 04 (Unreserved: 02)

Wireman, Submit: 15 (Unreserved: 08)

Winder, Submit: 12 (Unreserved: 06)

Refrigeration and SC Mechanic, Submit: 14 (Unreserved: 07)

Lineman, Submit: 15 (Unreserved: 08)

TRD / Electrical / Kharagpur

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Electrician, Submit: 20 (Unreserved: 10)

Fitter, Submit: 20 (Unreserved: 10)

EMU shed / Electrical / TPKR

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Machinist, Submit: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Welder (Gasoline & Electrical), Submit: 10 (Unreserved: 04)

Electrician, Submit: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Electrical Loco Shed / Santaragachi

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Machinist, Submit: 08 ( Unreserved: 04)

Fitter, Submit: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Welder (Gasoline & Electrical), Submit: 08 (Unreserved: 04)

Electrician, Submit: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

SR, DEE (G) / Chakradharpur

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Electrician, Submit: 34 (Unreserved: 17)

Rigger (Diesel), Submit: 04 (Unreserved: 02)

Wireman, Submit: 20 (Unreserved: 10)

Winder, Submit: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Refrigeration & AC Mechanic, Submit: 15 (Unreserved: 08)

Lineman, Submit: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Electrical Traction Depot / Chakradharpur

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Electrician, Submit: 20 (Unreserved: 10)

Fitter, Submit: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Carriage & Wagon Depot / Chakradharpur

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 40 (Unreserved: 20)

Welder (G&E), Submit: 20 (Unreserved: 10)

Carpenter, Submit: 01 (unreserved)

Machinist, Submit: 01 (unreserved)

Painter, publish: 01 (unreserved)

Turner, publish: 01 (unreserved)

Trimmer, publish: 01 (unreserved)

Electrical Locoshed / Tata

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 25 (Unreserved: 13)

Electrician, Submit: 22 (Unreserved: 11)

Welder (G&E), Submit: 15 (Unreserved: 08)

Machinist, Submit: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Engineering Workshop / SINI

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 30 (Unreserved: 15)

Turner, publish: 05 (Unreserved: 01)

Electrician, Submit: 20 (Unreserved: 10)

Machinist, Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 02)

MMTM, Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 02)

Forger and Warmth Treater, Submit: 05 (unreserved)

Trek Mechanic Workshop / SINI

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Electrician, Submit: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Fitter, Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 02)

SSE (Works) /Eng./ Chakradharpur

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Carpenter, Submit: 13 (Unreserved: 06))

Painter, Submit: 13 (Unreserved: 06)

Electrical Loco Shed / Bondamunda

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 15 (Unreserved: 08)

Electrician, Submit: 15 (Unreserved: 08)

Welder (G&E), Submit: 10 (Unreserved: 01)

Machinist, Submit: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Diesel Loco Shed / Bondamunda

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 32 (Unreserved: 16)

Electrician, Submit: 16 (Unreserved: 19)

Welder (G&E), Submit: 01 (unreserved)

Rigger (Diesel), Submit: 01 (unreserved)

Painter (Normal), Submit: 01 (unreserved)

Carpenter, Submit: 01 (unreserved)

S.R. DEE (G) / Adra

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Electrician, Submit: 12 (Unreserved: 06)

Rigger (Diesel), Submit: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Wireman, Submit: 04 (Unreserved: )

Winder, Place: 04 (Unreserved: )

Fridge & SC Mechanic, Submit: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Lineman, Submit: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Carriage & Wagon Depot / Adra

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 40 (Unreserved: 20)

Welder (G&E), Submit: 20 (Unreserved: 10)

Painter, publish: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Carpenter, Submit: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Machinist, Submit: 01 (unreserved)

Diesel Loco Shed / BKSC

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 02)

Electrician, Submit: 06 (Unreserved: 03)

Welder (G&E), Submit: 10 (Unreserved: 04)

Mechanic (Diesel), Submit: 12 (Unreserved : 06)

TRD Depot / Electrical / Adra

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Electrician, Submit: 20 (Unreserved: 10)

Electrical Loco Shed / BKSC

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Electrician, Submit: 09 (Unreserved : 04 )

Welder (G&E), Submit: 08 (Unreserved: 04)

Machinist, Submit: 04 (Unreserved: )

Flash Butt Welding Plant / Jharsuguda

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 02)

Turner, publish: 06 (Unreserved: 03)

Electrician, Submit: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Welder (G&E), Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 03)

MMTM, Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 02)

Painter, publish: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

SSC (Works) /Eng./adra

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Carpenter, Submit: 12 (Unreserved: 06)

Painter, Submit: 12 (Unreserved: 06)

Carriage & Wagon Depot / Ranchi

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Electrician, Submit: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Rigger (Diesel), Submit: 01 (unreserved)

Wireman, Submit: 06 (Unreserved: 03)

Winder, Place: 06 (Unreserved: 03)

Fridge & SC Mechanic, Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 03)

Lineman, Submit: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

TRD Depot / Electrical / Ranchi

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Electrician, Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 02)

Fitter, Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 02)

SSE (Works) /Eng./Ranchi

Carpenter, Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 02)

Painter, publish: 05 (Unreserved: 02)

three. Qualification (All of the above posts)

– Handed 10th or equal examination from acknowledged board or institute.

– It needs to be accompanied by an ITI certificates within the related commerce with minimal 50% per cent marks.

four. Stipend: will probably be given as per guidelines.

Age Vary

– 01 Minimal 20 on January 2020 and needs to be lower than the utmost 24 yr.

Within the most age restrict, leisure of three years will probably be given for OBC class, 5 years for SC / ST candidates and ten years for the disabled

5. Utility payment

– 100 Rupees. It may be paid on-line by way of Credit score Card / Debit Card, SBI UPI or Web Banking.

– SC / ST / Divyang and girls candidates is not going to should pay any payment.

6. Choice Course of

– Eligible candidates will probably be chosen on the idea of advantage checklist based mostly on the marks obtained within the academic qualification.

7. Utility Course of

– Login to the web site (www.rrcser.co.in). Homepage Click on on the discover part.

– On doing this a brand new webpage will open. Click on on the Act Apprentice Notification hyperlink given right here.

– By doing this the commercial associated to the publish will open. Learn it fastidiously and test your eligibility. Now the title given beneath the commercial hyperlink for on-line software RRC South Japanese Railway On-line Utility for Apprentice 2019 – 20 Click on the hyperlink.

– On doing this, a web page associated to the rules will probably be opened. Click on on the Agri button on the backside.

– By doing this the registration kind will open. Fill it as per the directions and full the web software course of.

– By doing this, an autogenerated copy of the applying will probably be downloaded. Take a print out of it.

eight. These paperwork should be uploaded

– 10 Certificates (Date of Beginning) To test).

– Caste certificates (if relevant)

– Incapacity certificates (if relevant)

9. Final date for on-line software: 03 February 2020

10. No appointment will be claimed after apprenticeship. They get choice in Group D recruitment.