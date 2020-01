Railway recruitment 2020: 3553 recruitments, neither examination, nor interview, selection from marks of 10th, 20 special things

Railway Recruitment 2020: Western Railway Apprentice Bumper recruitment has been executed on the posts of Below this, a complete of 3553 posts shall be crammed. These appointments shall be made in several trades for various divisions, workshops, departments and items. and eligible candidates have to use on-line for these posts. The final date to use is 6 February 2020. No examination shall be taken for this recruitment. Candidates 10 Choice shall be executed on the idea of marks of the ITI and ITI. Learn right here associated to the vacant submit, qualification and utility 10 Particular Options-

1. Apprentice, Complete Posts: 3553 (Unreserved: 1431)

2. Particulars of vacancies in Mumbai Division-BCT as per Division / Unit

Mechanical Division

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Put up: 153 (Unreserved: 63)

Welder (G&E), Put up: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Turner, submit: 01 (Unreserved)

Carpenter (Normal), Put up: 23 (Unreserved: 10)

DSL Rigger, Put up: 25 (Unreserved: 09)

Mechanic Motor Car, Put up: 04 (Unreserved: 02)

Electrical Division

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Put up: 15 (Unreserved: 06)

Welder (G&E), Put up: 08 (Unreserved: 03)

DSL Rigger, Put up: 32 (Unreserved: 09)

Mechanic Motor Car, Put up: 07 (Unreserved: 02)

Cube, submit: 07 (Unreserved: 02)

Electrician, Put up: 212 (Unreserved: 86

Electronics Mechanics, Put up: 46 (Unreserved: 19)

Wireman, Put up: 06 (Unreserved: 02)

Fridge / AC Mechanic, Put up: 34 (Unreserved: 10)

Mechanic LT & Cable, Put up: 07 (Unreserved: 02)

Engineering Division

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Put up: 04 (Unreserved: 02)

Welder, Put up: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Carpenter, Put up: 40 (Unreserved: 16)

Painter (Normal), Put up: 40 (Unreserved : 16)

Pipe Fitter, Put up: 60 (Unreserved: 24))

Plumber, Put up: 40 (Unreserved: 16)

Draftman (Civil), Put up: 17 (Unreserved: 08)

three. Particulars of vacancies in Baroda Division-BRC as per Division / Unit

Mechanical Division

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Put up: 60 (Unreserved: 24)

Welder (G&E), Put up: 08 (Unreserved: 03)

Carpenter (Normal), Put up: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Painter (Normal), Put up: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

DSL Rigger, Put up: 20 (Unreserved: 08))

Electrical Division

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Put up: 37 (Unreserved: 14)

Welder (Gasoline & Electrical), Put up: 09 (Unreserved: 04)

Machinist, Put up: 04 (Unreserved: 02)

DSL Rigger, Put up: 05 (Unreserved: 02)

Mechanic Motor Car, Put up: 05 (Unreserved: 02)

Cube, submit: 08 (Non-Resident: 03 )

Electrician, Put up: 112 (Unreserved: 46)

Digital Mechanic, Put up: 21 (Unreserved: 10)

Wireman, Put up: 08 (Unreserved: 03 )

Refrigeration and AC Mechanic, Put up: 05 (Unreserved: 06)

Engineering Division

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Put up: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Welder, Put up: 02 (Unreserved)

Carpenter, Put up: 35 ( Unreserved: 14)

Painter (Normal), Put up: 35 (Unreserved: 13)

Pipe Fitter, Put up: 50 (Unreserved: 19)

Plumber, Put up: 35 ( Unreserved: 14)

Draftman (Civil), Put up: 11 (Unreserved: 04)

four. In Ahmedabad Division ADI (Particulars of vacancies as per division / unit)

Mechanical Division

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Put up: 97 (Unreserved: 39)

Welder (G&E), Put up: 14 (Unreserved: 06)

Turner, submit: 01 (Unreserved)

Carpenter (Normal), Put up: 06 (Unreserved: 02)

Painter (Normal), Put up: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

DSL Rigger, Put up: 07 (Unreserved: 02)

Electrical Division

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Put up: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Welder (Gasoline & Electrical), Put up: 08 (Unreserved: 03)

Turner, submit: 07 (Unreserved: 02)

DSL Rigger, Put up: 86 (Unreserved: 35)

Mechanic Motor Car, Put up: 01 (Unreserved)

Cube, submit: 18 (Non-literate: 07))

Electrician, Put up: 116 (Unreserved: 47)

Digital Mechanic, Put up: 22 (Unreserved: 10)

Refrigeration and AC Mechanic, Put up: 15 (Unreserved: 06)

Mechanic LT & Cable, Put up: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Engineering Division

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Mechanical Fitter, Put up: 02 (Unreserved)

Welder, Put up: 02 (Unreserved)

Carpenter, Put up: 40 (Unreserved: 16)

Painter (Normal), Put up: 40 (Unreserved : 16)

Pipe Fitter, Put up: 55 (Unreserved: )

Plumber, Put up: 40 (Unreserved: 16)

Draftman (Civil), Put up: 16 (Unreserved: 07)

5. Particulars of vacancies in Ratlam Division-RTM as per Division / Unit

Mechanical Division

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Put up: 90 (Unreserved: 36)

Welder (G&E), Put up: 28 (Unreserved: 11)

Machinist, Put up: 04 (Unreserved: 02)

Electrical Division

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Put up: 06 (Unreserved: 02)

Welder (Gasoline & Electrical), Put up: 09 (Unreserved: 04)

DSI Rigger, Put up: 52 (Unreserved: 21)

Mechanic Motor Car, Put up: 05 (Unreserved: 02)

Cube, submit: 12 (Non-literate: 05))

Electrician, Put up: 87 (Unreserved: 35)

Digital Mechanic, Put up: 08 (Unreserved: 03)

Refrigeration and AC Mechanic, Put up: 07 (Unreserved: 02)

Engineering Division

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Carpenter, Put up: 30 (Unreserved: 08)

Painter (Normal), Put up: 30 (Unreserved: 12)

Pipe Fitter, Put up: 45 (Unreserved: 18)

Plumber, Put up: 30 (Unreserved: 08)

Draftman (Civil), Put up: 10 (Unreserved: 03)

6. Particulars of vacancies in Rajkot Division-RJT as per Division / Unit

Mechanical Division

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Put up: 37 (Unreserved: 14)

Welder (G&E), Put up: 04 (Unreserved: 02)

Electrical Division

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Cube, submit: 05 (Non-Resident: 114 )

Electrician, Put up: 19 (Unreserved: 08)

Digital Mechanic, Put up: 07 (Unreserved: 04)

Refrigeration and AC Mechanic, Put up: 05 (Unreserved: 02)

Engineering Division

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Carpenter, Put up: 11 (Unreserved: 04)

Painter (Normal), Put up: 10 (Unreserved: 03)

Pipe Fitter, Put up: 20 (Unreserved: 08)

Plumber, Put up: 10 (Unreserved: 03)

Draftman (Civil), Put up: 10 (Unreserved: 03)

7. In Bhavnagar Division-BVP (Particulars of vacancies as per division / unit)

Mechanical Division

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Put up: 28 (Unreserved: 11)

Welder (G&E), Put up: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Carpenter, Put up: 06 (Unreserved: 02)

Painter (Normal), Put up: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Electrical Division

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Cube, submit: 06 (Non-Resident: 02)

Electrician, Put up: 25 (Unreserved: 09)

Digital Mechanic, Put up: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Refrigeration and AC Mechanic, Put up: 07 (Unreserved: 02)

Engineering Division

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Carpenter, Put up: 12 (Unreserved: 05))

Painter (Normal), Put up: 12 (Unreserved: 05)

Pipe Fitter, Put up: 23 (Unreserved: 09)

Plumber, Put up: 12 (Unreserved: 05))

Draftman (Civil), Put up: 06 (Unreserved: 02)

eight. In Parel Workshop / PL / W Store (Particulars of vacancies Division / Un In accordance with Tit)

Mechanical Division

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Put up: 181 (Unreserved: 73)

Welder (G&E), Put up: 117 (Unreserved: 46)

Cube, submit: 08 (Unreserved: 03 )

Electrical Division

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Electrician, Put up: 29 (Unreserved: 12)

Refrigeration and AC Mechanic, Put up: 61 (Unreserved: )

9. Particulars of vacancies in Mahalaxmi Workshop-MX w / Store as per Division / Unit

Mechanical Division

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Welder (G&E), Put up: 01 (Unreserved)

Turner, submit: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Electrician, Put up: 60 (Unreserved: 24)

10. Particulars of vacancies in Bhavnagar Division-BVP as per Division / Unit

Mechanical Division

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Put up: 42 (Unreserved: 18)

Welder (G&E), Put up: 18 (Unreserved: 07)

Turner, submit: 04 (Unreserved: 02)

Cube, submit: 09 (Unreserved: 04)

Dahod Workshop

Mechanical Division

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Put up: 114 (Unreserved: 46)

Welder (G&E), Put up: 34 (Unreserved: 14)

Turner, submit: 01 (Unreserved)

Machinist, Put up: 11 (Unreserved: 04)

Cube, submit: 10 (Unreserved: 03)

Electrician, Put up: 17 (Unreserved: 06))

Pratap Nagar Workshop

Mechanical Division

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Put up: 33 (Unreserved: 14)

Welder (G&E), Put up: 09 (Unreserved: 04)

Machinist, Put up: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Sabarmati Workshop

Engineering Division

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Put up: 30 (Unreserved: 08)

Welder (G&E), Put up: 20 (Unreserved: 08)

Painter (Normal): 03 (Unreserved: 02)

DSI Rigger, Put up: 10 (Unreserved: 03)

S&T Division

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Put up: 08 (Unreserved: 03 )

Welder (G&E), Put up: 07 (Unreserved: 02)

Turner, submit: 06 (Unreserved: 02)

Headquarters Workplace

TM (HQ managed)

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Put up: 15 (Unreserved: 06)

Welder (G&E), Put up: 10 (Unreserved: 03)

Painter, submit: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

DSI Rigger, Put up: 09 (Unreserved: 04)

Electrician, Put up: 15 (Unreserved: 06)

Electronics Mechanic, Put up: 11 (Unreserved: 06)

11. Qualification (All of the above posts)

– Handed 10th or equal examination from acknowledged board or institute.

ITI Certificates within the related commerce with minimal 50% percentile marks with it Have to be obtained.

12. Stipend: shall be given as per guidelines.

13. Age Vary

– 06 Minimal 2005 on February 2020 And Most 24 Have to be lower than the 12 months.

– Delivery of candidates 07 earlier than February 1996 and 06 should not have occurred after February 2005.

Within the most age restrict, leisure of three years shall be given for OBC class, 5 years for SC / ST candidates and ten years for the disabled

14. Software charge

– 100 Rupees. It may be paid on-line by way of Credit score Card / Debit Card, SBI UPI or Web Banking.

– SC / ST / Divyang and ladies candidates is not going to need to pay any charge.

15. Choice Course of

– Eligible candidates shall be chosen on the idea of benefit record primarily based on the marks obtained within the instructional qualification.

16. Software Course of

– Login to the web site (https://rrc-wr.com). Apprentice Notification No. on the homepage RRC / WR / 04 / 2019 … hyperlink will seem. Click on on it.

– It would slide as you achieve this. Click on on the press right here to view / obtain notification hyperlink.

– On doing so, commercial associated to the submit will open. Learn it rigorously and examine your eligibility. Now click on on the press right here to use hyperlink underneath the notification for on-line utility.

– Click on on the press right here to register hyperlink on the brand new webpage that opens. This can open the registration kind. Fill it as instructed and full the registration course of. By doing this, your cell quantity shall be saved.

– Now come again to the related net web page and login with the assistance of registration quantity and password. After that full the applying course of as instructed.

– Rigorously enter the academic and different data sought within the kind. After this add the scanned copy of the paperwork sought, passport dimension photograph and signature.

After this, pay the applying charge as instructed. Lastly full the applying course of by urgent the 'Submit' button. Now come again to the identical net web page and click on on the print hyperlink.

– By doing this, an autogenerated copy of the applying shall be downloaded. Take a print out of it.

17. These paperwork need to be uploaded

– 10 Certificates of the fifth (to examine the date of delivery). – Caste certificates (if relevant)

– Incapacity certificates (if relevant)

18. Vital Date

Final date for on-line utility: 06 February 2020 (until 5 pm)

19. Web site : https://rrc-wr.com



20. Dimension of photograph to be uploaded 16 to 70 KB and signature dimension 20 to 30 shouldn’t be greater than KB .