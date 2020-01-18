Railway Recruitment 2020: More than 1700 recruitments, neither exams nor interviews, to be selected from 10th marks

Railway Jobs 2020: South Jap Railway, Kolkata has introduced bumper vacancies on the posts of Commerce Apprentice. Beneath this, a complete of 1778 posts shall be crammed. These appointments shall be made for various depots / divisions / workshops and for various trades for the unit. These recruits 06 marks shall be finished on the premise of marks obtained within the ITI course. Last advantage of choice shall be finished on the premise of marks. and eligible candidates have to use on-line for these posts. Final date to use 02 is February 2020. Extra data associated to the vacancies, and purposes are as follows:

1. Apprentice, Complete Posts: 2562

2. (Particulars of vacancies as per workshop / unit)

Kharagpur Workshop

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Publish: 100 (Unreserved: 51)

Turner, Publish: 22 (Unreserved: 11)

Electrician, Publish: 80 (Unreserved: 40)

Welder (G&E), Publish: 70 (Unreserved: 3585 )

Machinist (Diesel), Publish: 33 (Unreserved: 17)

Painter (Normal), Publish: 18 (Unreserved: 09)

Refrigeration and SC Mechanic, Publish: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Single & Telecom (Workshop) / Kharagpur

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Electrician, Publish: 47 (Unreserved: 24)

Electronics & Mechanic, Publish: 36 (Unreserved: 18)

Painter (Normal), Publish: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Cable Joiner / Crane Operator, Publish: 02 (Unreserved: 01))

Observe Mechanic Workshop / Kharagpur

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Publish: 54 (Unreserved: 27)

Electronics & Mechanic, Publish: 30 (Unreserved: 15))

Mechanic (Diesel), Publish: 25 (Unreserved: 12)

Welder (G / E), Publish: 11 (Unreserved: 05)

SSE (Works) /Eng./ Kharagpur

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Carpenter, Publish: 14 (Unreserved: 06)

Painter, publish: 14 (Unreserved: 06)

Carriage & Wagon Depot / Kharagpur

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Publish: 70 (Unreserved: 36)

Welder (Fuel & Electrical), Publish: 40 (Unreserved: )

Carpenter, Publish: 07 (Unreserved: 03)

Painter, publish: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Turner, publish: 01 (unreserved)

Machinist, Publish: 01 (unreserved)

Diesel Loco Shed / Kharagpur

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Publish: 05 (Unreserved: 03)

Electrician, Publish: 15 (Unreserved: 08)

Rigger (Diesel), Publish: 23 (Unreserved: 12 )

Painter (Normal), Publish: 01 (Unreserved)

Cable Joiner / Crane Operator, Publish: 01 (Unreserved)

Carpenter, Publish: 01 (unreserved)

SR.DE (G) / Kharagpur

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Electrician, Publish: 30 (Unreserved: 15)

Rigger (Diesel), Publish: 04 (Unreserved: 02)

Wireman, Publish: 15 (Unreserved: 08)

Winder, Place: 12 (Unreserved: 06)

Refrigeration and SC Mechanic, Publish: 14 (Unreserved: 07)

Lineman, Publish: 15 (Unreserved: 08)

TRD / Electrical / Kharagpur

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Electrician, Publish: 20 (Unreserved: 10)

Fitter, Publish: 20 (Unreserved: 10)

EMU shed / Electrical / TPKR

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Publish: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Machinist, Publish: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Welder (Fuel & Electrical), Publish: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Electrician, Publish: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Electrical Loco Shed / Santaragachi

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Machinist, Publish: 08 (Unreserved: 04)

Fitter, Publish: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Welder (Fuel & Electrical), Publish: 08 (Unreserved: 04)

Electrician, Publish: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

SR, DEE (G) / Chakradharpur

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Electrician, Publish: 34 (Unreserved: 17)

Rigger (Diesel), Publish: 04 (Unreserved: 02)

Wireman, Publish: 20 (Unreserved: 10)

Winder, Place: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Refrigeration and AC Mechanic, Publish: 15 (Unreserved: 08)

Lineman, Publish: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Electrical Traction Depot / Chakradharpur

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Electrician, Publish: 20 (Unreserved: 10)

Fitter, Publish: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Carriage & Wagon Depot / Chakradharpur

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Publish: 40 (Unreserved: 20)

Welder (G&E), Publish: 20 (Unreserved: 10)

Carpenter, Publish: 01 (unreserved)

Machinist, Publish: 01 (unreserved)

Painter, publish: 01 (unreserved)

Turner, publish: 01 (unreserved)

Trimmer, publish: 01 (unreserved)

Electrical Locoshed / Tata

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Publish: 25 (Unreserved: 13))

Electrician, Publish: 22 (Unreserved: 11)

Welder (G&E), Publish: 15 (Unreserved: 08)

Machinist, Publish: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Engineering Workshop / SINI

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Publish: 30 (Unreserved: 15)

Turner, publish: 05 (Unreserved: 02)

Electrician, Publish: 20 (Unreserved: 10)

Machinist, Publish: 05 (Unreserved: 03)

MMTM, Publish: 05 (Unreserved: 03)

Forger and Warmth Treater, Publish: 05 (unreserved)

Trek Mechanic Workshop / SINI

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Electrician, Publish: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Fitter, Publish: 05 (Unreserved: 03)

SSE (Works) /Eng./ Chakradharpur

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Carpenter, Publish: 13 (Unreserved: 02)

Painter, publish: 13 (Unreserved: 02)

Electrical Loco Shed / Bondamunda

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Publish: 15 (Unreserved: 08)

Electrician, Publish: 15 (Unreserved: 08)

Welder (G&E), Publish: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Machinist, Publish: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Diesel Loco Shed / Bondamunda

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Publish: 32 (Unreserved: )

Electrician, Publish: 16 (Unreserved: 19))

Welder (G&E), Publish: 01 (Unreserved)

Rigger (Diesel), Publish: 01 (Unreserved)

Painter (Normal), Publish: 01 (Unreserved)

Carpenter, Publish: 01 (unreserved)

S.R. DEE (G) / Adra

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Electrician, Publish: 12 (Unreserved: 06)

Rigger (Diesel), Publish: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Wireman, Publish: 04 (Unreserved: 02)

Winder, Place: 04 (Unreserved: 02)

Fridge & SC Mechanic, Publish: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Lineman, Publish: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Carriage & Wagon Depot / Adra

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Publish: 40 (Unreserved: 20)

Welder (G&E), Publish: 20 (Unreserved: 10)

Painter, publish: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Carpenter, Publish: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Machinist, Publish: 01 (unreserved)

Diesel Loco Shed / BKSC

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Publish: 05 (Unreserved: 03)

Electrician, Publish: 06 (Unreserved: 03)

Welder (G&E), Publish: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Rigger (Diesel), Publish: 12 (Unreserved: 06)

TRD Depot / Electrical / Adra

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Publish: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Electrician, Publish: 20 (Unreserved: 10)

Electrical Loco Shed / BKSC

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Publish: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Electrician, Publish: 09 (Unreserved: 04)

Welder (G&E), Publish: 08 (Unreserved: 04)

Machinist, Publish: 04 (Unreserved: 02)

Flash Butt Welding Plant / Jharsuguda

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Fitter, Publish: 05 (Unreserved: 03)

Turner, publish: 06 (Unreserved: 03)

Electrician, Publish: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Welder (G&E), Publish: 05 (Unreserved: 03)

MMTM, Publish: 05 (Unreserved: 03)

Painter, publish: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

SSC (Works) /Eng./Adra

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Carpenter, Publish: 12 (Unreserved: 06)

Painter, publish: 12 (Unreserved: 06)

Carriage & Wagon Depot / Ranchi

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Electrician, Publish: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Rigger (Diesel), Publish: 01 (Unreserved)

Wireman, Publish: 06 (Unreserved: 03)

Winder, Place: 06 (Unreserved: 03)

Fridge & SC Mechanic, Publish: 05 (Unreserved: 03)

La Inman, Publish: 02 (Unreserved: 01))

TRD Depot / Electrical / Ranchi

(Particulars of posts as per commerce)

Electrician, Publish: 05 (Unreserved: 03)

Fitter, Publish: 05 (Unreserved: 03)

SSE (Works) /Eng./Ranchi

Carpenter, Publish: 05 (Unreserved: 03)

Painter, publish: 05 (Unreserved: 03)

three. Qualification (All of the above posts)

– Handed 10th or equal examination from acknowledged board or institute.

– It must be accompanied by an ITI certificates within the related commerce with minimal 50% percentile marks.

four. Stipend: shall be given as per guidelines.

Age Vary

– 01 Minimal 2020 on January 2020 and max 24 should be lower than the 12 months.

– Most age restrict shall be relaxed for 3 years for OBC class, 5 years for SC / ST candidates and ten years for differently-abled individuals.

5. Software payment

– 100 Rupees. It may be paid on-line by way of Credit score Card / Debit Card, SBI UPI or Internet Banking.

– SC / ST / Divyang and girls candidates won’t need to pay any payment.

6. Choice Course of

– Eligible candidates shall be chosen on the premise of advantage checklist based mostly on the marks obtained within the academic qualification.

7. Software Course of

– Login to the web site (www.rrcser.co.in). Click on on the discover part on the homepage.

– On doing this a brand new webpage will open. Click on on the Act Apprentice Notification hyperlink given right here.

– By doing this the commercial associated to the publish will open. Learn it fastidiously and test your eligibility. Now the title given beneath the commercial hyperlink for on-line software RRC South Jap Railway On-line Software for Apprentice 2019 – 20 Click on the hyperlink.

– On doing this, a web page associated to the rules shall be opened. Click on on the Agri button on the backside.

– By doing this the registration type will open. Fill it as per the directions and full the net software course of.

– By doing this, an autogenerated copy of the applying shall be downloaded. Take a print out of it.

eight. These paperwork need to be uploaded

– 10 Certificates of th (to test the date of start).

– Caste certificates (if relevant)

– Incapacity certificates (if relevant)

9. Final date for on-line software: 03 February 2020

10. No appointment could be claimed after the apprenticeship. They get choice in Group D recruitment.