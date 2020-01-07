Railway Recruitment: Western Railway Recruitment for 3553 Apprentice Posts, Apply 10th Pass

Railway Jobs 2020: Job in Indian Railways There may be as soon as once more an opportunity for aspiring candidates. Functions have been invited for 3553 apprentice posts in Western Railway. You possibly can apply for these posts from 7 January 2020. The final date to use is 6 February 2020. Candidates will have the ability to apply from Western Railway web site rrc-wr.com.

Age Restrict: 25 Minimal 2020 on December 2019 and should be a most 24 12 months.

– Most age rest of 5 years for SC / ST candidates, three years for OBC candidates and ten years for differently-abled individuals.

Eligibility: Accredited board or institute ought to have handed class X or equal examination.

– It must be accompanied by an ITI certificates within the related commerce with minimal 55% per cent marks.

Software charge: 100 Rs. It may be paid on-line by Credit score Card / Debit Card, SBI UPI or Web Banking.

– SC / ST / Divyang and ladies candidates is not going to must pay any charge.

Choice Course of

– Eligible candidates will likely be chosen on the idea of advantage listing primarily based on the marks obtained within the instructional qualification.

Western Railway 3553 Job on Handyman posts, Learn full notification