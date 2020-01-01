Railways changed the name of Railway Protection Force, now it will be new name

Railways renamed their Railway Safety Power (RPF) as Indian Railway Safety Power Service. is. Based on an order issued on Monday, the ministry has given RPF the standing of organized group A and altered its title.

The order states that in view of the choice of the Cupboard following the order of the Hon'ble Courtroom, the RPF is accorded the standing of Organized Group A (OGAS) and is knowledgeable that the RPF because the Indian Railway Safety Power Service shall be recognized. In July, the Union Cupboard gave RPF the standing of organized group 'A'. With this standing, the personnel of the pressure get the identical financial advantages as different cadres of the federal government. Authorities will give high precedence to offer Non-functional Upgradation (NFU) which can profit IRPFS personnel.

Underneath the NFU scheme carried out in 2008, IAS officers and designated OGAS officers get the identical pay scale as the very best promoted officer of their batch even when they aren’t promoted.