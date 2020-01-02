Railways Integrates Multiple Services To 139 Helpline

The helpline 139 shall be accessible in 12 languages.

New Delhi:

The Indian Railways on Thursday introduced an built-in helpline quantity “139” for help, enquiry and grievances redressal throughout journey.

“To overcome the inconvenience over multiple helpline numbers for grievances and enquiry during railway travel, Indian Railways has integrated railway helplines into single number 139 for the passengers for quick grievance redressal and enquiry during their journey,” the Ministry of Railways stated in a launch.

“As the new helpline number 139 will take over all the existing helpline numbers (except 182), it will be easy for the passengers to remember this number and connect with Railways for all their needs during the travel,” it stated.

A number of the Railways grievances helplines are being discontinued, that are – 138 (for normal complaints), 1072 (for accidents and security), 9717630982 (for SMS complaints), 58888 / 138 (for clear my coach), 152210 (for vigilance) and 1800111321 (for catering providers).

The helpline 139 shall be accessible in twelve languages. It will likely be primarily based on the IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System).

The Indian Railways additionally knowledgeable concerning the menu of 139 Helpline (IVRS). For safety and medical help, the passenger has to press 1, which connects instantly to a name centre government.

For enquiry, the passenger has to press 2 and within the sub-menu, data concerning PNR Standing, arrival/departure of the practice, lodging, fare enquiry, ticket reserving, system ticket cancellation, get up alarm facility/vacation spot alert, wheel-chair reserving, meal reserving may be obtained.

For catering complaints, the passenger has to press three, for normal complaints, the passenger has to press four and a consumer has to press 5 for vigilance associated complaints.

For queries throughout an accident, the passenger has to press 6, for the standing of complaints, the passenger has to press 9 whereas a consumer has to press 9 for speaking to name centre government. (ANI)