Railways To 'Rationalise Fare, Freight Rates', Chairman Says Amid Slowdown

Indian Railway plans to rationalise fares and freight charges as goal is to attract extra visitors

New Delhi:

The railways is within the technique of “rationalising” its passengers and freight fares, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav stated on Thursday. He, nonetheless, refused to say if the costs will probably be elevated.

In a media briefing, Mr Yadav stated though the railways had initiated quite a few measures to counter its dwindling revenues, growing fares was a “sensitive” difficulty and it needed to be mentioned at size earlier than a ultimate resolution was taken.

“We are going to rationalise the fares and freight rates. Something is being thought about. I cannot divulge more, this is a sensitive subject. While the freight fares are already high, our target is to draw more traffic from road to railways in this regard,” he stated.

The Indian Railway has been hit arduous by the financial slowdown, with the earnings of the nationwide transporter seeing a dip of Rs 155 crore and Rs three,901 crore in passenger and freight fares respectively within the second quarter of the present fiscal, in comparison with the earlier one, in accordance with an RTI reply.

Within the first quarter (April-June) of monetary 12 months 2019-20, the railways earned a income of Rs 13,398.92 crore from passenger fares. This dipped to Rs 13,243.81 crore within the July-September quarter.

