Rain and snow creeping over parts of California. How much will L.A. see?

The ominous grey clouds hovering Thursday above Los Angeles aren’t more likely to produce far more than the occasional sprinkle — if that — earlier than clear skies return in time for the weekend.

The sprint of moisture, which forecasters say can be targeted largely north of L.A. in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties and throughout the slopes of the mountains close to the Kern County line, is the results of a low-pressure system generally known as an inside slider that’s transferring from the Pacific Northwest over the inland portion of California.

The system is just not anticipated to deliver measurable rain to the Los Angeles Basin, and fewer than 1 / 4 of an inch of precipitation elsewhere, stated Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the Nationwide Climate Service in Oxnard.

“This one doesn’t have a lot of moisture with it,” she stated. “These inside sliders mainly bring us wind and less rain.”

Stewart stated the system can be chilly sufficient to drop snow ranges to about four,000 ft, which suggests the Grapevine portion of the 5 Freeway might see a dusting of contemporary powder. However forecasters say snowfall quantities can be mild sufficient that vital journey points are usually not anticipated.

Temperatures in Southern California, which have reached greater than 70 levels previously a number of days, are anticipated to drop barely into the mid-60s for the remainder of the week.

One other storm is on the horizon early subsequent week, although forecasters say it’s nonetheless too early to inform how robust will probably be.