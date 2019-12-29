News

Rain and snow on the way as new storm hits Southern California

December 29, 2019
Extra rain and snow are on faucet for Southern California starting Sunday evening.

Nationwide Climate Service meteorologist Carol Smith mentioned the brand new storm was anticipated to drop solely half an inch of rain within the coastal and mountain areas of Los Angeles County earlier than transferring out by Tuesday, giving solution to principally clear skies simply in time for New 12 months’s celebrations.

Up the coast, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo might get extra rain, whereas central Los Angeles is predicted to get solely one-20th of an inch.

With latest steerage persevering with to shift the upper-level low farther west, confidence is rising that any rainfall throughout our space might be mild. Finest possibilities for rain in coastal OC.

Gentle snow with little to no accum. seems extra doubtless for mtns presently. #cawx pic.twitter.com/DyCfmvTIrf

— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 29, 2019

Smith mentioned snow might have an effect on journey main as much as New 12 months’s Day.

Among the many highways that might be affected:

  • Freeway 33
  • Interstate 5
  • Freeway 14
  • Freeway 138
  • Interstate eight
  • Interstate 15

After being closed for a lot of Friday attributable to snow, the Grapevine was again open on Saturday. However, Smith mentioned, Sunday evening might deliver one other four inches of snow, with 35 mph wind gusts beginning early Monday morning and persevering with into early Tuesday.

“Even if you get 4 inches on a major interstate like that, it’s not good for travel,” she mentioned, including that drivers needs to be ready with chains and heat garments and may test again for doable climate advisories.

