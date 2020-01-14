Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 Season Pass Leaks, Ubisoft Comments

It isn’t a Ubisfort recreation till one thing leaks. On this case, the 12 months 5 season move for Rainbow Six: Siege has leaked onto the sport’s subreddit. Posted by person “ignotusartifex”, the screenshot exhibits particulars on the brand new season move. The main points that may be seen are as follows:

NEW CONTENT AVAILABLE The Y5 Cross grants entry to a 1-year* VIP premium membership and related rewards: 6 12 months 5 operators with 7-day early entry

Unique customization objects

10% off in store**

5% Renown enhance

zero.three% Alpha Pack Increase

30% low cost on Battle Cross buy

30% bonus Battle Factors (not utilized to Challenges or Acheivements) *VIP Membership ends January 31, 2021 **10% low cost solely applies to purchases made with Renown or R6 [Credits]

There are a few fairly noticeable lacking objects from this move. For starters, in previous years, the move would give gamers 600 factors of R6 Credit—the in-game foreign money—to spend within the retailer, however this seems to not be the case in 12 months 5. This season move may even allegedly solely have six operators. The previous few years the season passes every got here with eight operators, so that is lower than anticipated. We nonetheless don’t know the value of this 12 months’s move. It could value lower than the previous couple of, and with growth groups altering lately, help for Rainbow Six Siege could also be starting to wind down or not less than change path.

Ubisoft then determined to comply with up the leak with an announcement on the subreddit. As a substitute of remaining silent or making a foolish joke, Ubisoft appears to substantiate that the leaked screenshot is actual, and follows up with some musings on it, speaking concerning the discount in general content material coming with it.

As our Sport Director, Leroy Athanassoff acknowledged, “We are investing our resources on building more features and systems that will impact every player in every match”. The 12 months 5 Cross displays this path targeted on options that profit all gamers, not simply these taking part in the most recent Operators. It should result in further content material for all gamers, reminiscent of free occasions, intensive reworks, and different core gameplay options. Extra particulars on why we’re releasing six Operators in 12 months 5, in addition to how that leads into 12 months 6 and past will likely be shared through the Six Invitational in February.

For proper now, it seems to be like growth assets are being spent on wider recreation updates fairly than operators and paid content material for the Season Cross, and it looks as if we’ll study extra in February. Within the meantime, you’ll be able to see what yesterday’s replace got down to repair.

