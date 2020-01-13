Rainbow Six Siege’s 4.2 Update Finally Fixes Clash Invincibility Exploit, Will Go Live on Consoles Soon

It’s irritating to get defeated in a multiplayer sport, particularly when the particular person on the opposite finish is dishonest. Rainbow Six Siege isn’t any stranger to this, however considered one of its most pesky exploits has been patched on PC, with an replace to come back to consoles shortly thereafter. Beforehand, gamers had been ready to make use of the Conflict operator to turn into seemingly invincible, permitting them to protect together with her protect whereas taking pictures different gamers concurrently. These points have been plaguing the group since at the very least July 2019, with the operator being quickly eliminated so Ubisoft might work on her. This replace re-enables Conflict with the exploit reportedly mounted.

Whereas that’s the headline repair for this patch, it’s definitely not the one factor that was up to date. Prop destruction, clipping hitboxes, and quite a few Operator, stage design, and UX fixes had been all added on this replace as properly.

Replace four.2 is offered solely on PC proper now, whereas the PS4 model will come “to console soon after” when Ubisoft has a definitive date. The developer additionally encourages customers to report any points on its web site.

Listed here are the most recent patch notes from Rainbow Six Siege’s four.2 replace:

Rainbow Six Sige Replace four.2 Patch Notes

BUGFIXES

FIXED – Conflict exploit

The Conflict exploit is mounted with this patch and we will likely be re-enabling her on reside for every platform as four.2 goes out. Thanks in your persistence and understanding over the vacation interval!

GAMEPLAY

FIXED – Hostage may be shot and broken by each strengthened and unbreakable partitions when positioned too near both.

FIXED – Some skinny fragile map props should not correctly destroyed when hit by projectiles and different minor prop destruction points on maps

FIXED – Operator hitboxes can clip by strengthened partitions and be shot.

OPERATORS

FIXED – Goyo’s Volcán may be destroyed and detonates when a reinforcement destroys it from the opposite aspect of the wall.

FIXED – Deploying a Mira Black Mirror subsequent to a Volcán Protect positioned too near the wall can set off the Volcán explosion from the opposite aspect of the wall.

Now Goyo’s Volcán will simply be destroyed with out exploding and spreading hearth, destruction, and RFF.

FIXED – Volcán’s explosive canister and shell will typically stay floating after an Ash breaching spherical or Mira mirror is deployed near it.

FIXED – Jackal can scan footprints from the disruption radius of a Mute Jammer if he begins scanning whereas exterior the jammer space.

FIXED – Wamai’s Magazine-Internet will nonetheless draw and catch projectiles even after the destruction of the floor it’s on and can detonate them in mid-air at the same time as it’s falling.

FIXED – Gamers can typically escape Frost traps if Finka’s Adrenaline Surge is used below sure circumstances.

FIXED – Mira can deploy her Black Mirror by a strengthened wall below sure circumstances.

FIXED – Conflict CCE Protect SFX is usually inaudible.

FIXED – Immediate to deploy Kapkan’s EDD typically shows when working and stopping close to doorways.

FIXED – As soon as Lion’s scan is completed, Lion’s debuff icon typically re-appears for just a few frames for tagged gamers.

FIXED – Kali’s left-hand pops in first particular person POV when unequipping her LV lance.

FIXED – Caveira’s hand clips by her cellphone when resetting it throughout a Dokkaebi name.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED – Varied dynamic clipping and normal clipping points throughout maps.

FIXED – Varied LOD points on.

FIXED – Gamers can vault onto the cabinets and different un-valuable belongings in Day Care on Theme Park.

FIXED – Valkyrie’s Black Eyes may be deployed inside a helmet on Favela.

FIXED – Hole in wall current in 2F Places of work of Tower.

FIXED – A small hole between two partitions in EXT Roof of Theme Park.

FIXED – Deployable devices float after the monitor they’re positioned on is destroyed in Border.

FIXED – Sticky devices stay floating after destroying a vase in 3F Cocktail Lounge in Kafe.

FIXED – Mild harm projectiles don’t destroy the ashtray in 1F Safety Room of Shoreline.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED – Varied minor beauty modelling and store fixes.

FIXED – Varied minor menu and HUD visible points.

FIXED – Minor animation clipping points.

FIXED – Ela Elite’s mannequin define may be seen behind the paint through the Elite Victory Animation on the finish of a match.

FIXED – Operators’ weapons will typically briefly show on the display when selecting up Bulletproof Cams, Maestro’s Evil Eye, or Jager’s ADS.

FIXED – Snapping arm animation when near an object whereas getting into ADS.

FIXED – Spectators can see Nomad’s ammunition depend oscillating between the traditional AK-74 ammo and the launchers ammo, when Nomad switches the gadget on and off.

Rainbow Six Siege lately shifted to a distinct growth workforce. The workforce that after led the Siege’s growth is now specializing in different tasks at Ubisoft, whereas the brand new workforce is being led by Sport Director Leroy Athanassoff. With the event of the cooperative-focused Rainbow Six Quarantine underway and assist ongoing for Siege, we nonetheless have tons extra Rainbow Six content material to look ahead to sooner or later.

[Source: Ubisoft via Reddit]