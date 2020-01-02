“Raise Voice Against Pakistan,” PM Modi Tells Citizenship Law Protesters

PM Modi accused the Congress and its allies of rallying in opposition to the minorities of Pakistan.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday mentioned the anti-Citizenship Modification Act protesters ought to elevate their voice in opposition to Pakistan as an alternative of the protesting “against the parliament of India” as demonstrations throughout the nation intensify. Not less than 25 individuals have died and 1000’s of others have been injured as individuals throughout the nation took to the streets to protests in opposition to the controversial legislation.

Defending the amended citizenship legislation, PM Modi mentioned it’s India’s “cultural and national responsibility” to present refuge to Pakistan’s minorities who’ve escaped spiritual persecution. “Pakistan as a nation was born on the basis of religion, and India was divided in the name of religion… Whether it is Hindu or Sikh or Christian or Jain, atrocities have increased against them in Pakistan with time. Thousands of such people had to leave their houses had to come to India as refugees,” PM Modi mentioned at a rally in Karnataka.

“Today, there is a need is to expose Pakistan at the international level. If you have to protest, protest against Pakistan’s actions of the last 70 years. If you want to shout slogans, shout against the way in which atrocities are happening against minorities there; if you want to hold rallies, hold it in favour of dalits and downtrodden who have come from Pakistan (to India),” he mentioned.

The prime minister additionally accused the Congress and its allies of rallying in opposition to the minorities of Pakistan who’ve sought refuge in India.

“The hatred they (Congress and its allies) have for us can now be seen against the country’s parliament. They have started a movement against the Parliament of India. These people are agitating against the Dalits, persecuted minorities from Pakistan,” the prime minister mentioned on Thursday.

PM Modi’s newest assault in opposition to the opposition comes days after his rally in Delhi the place he accused his critics of upset together with his return to energy. “Why is this conspiracy to shame India internationally going on? And I want to say if you don’t like it, then abuse Modi and hate Modi,” he had mentioned.

The Citizenship Modification Act, for the primary time, makes faith a take a look at of citizenship in India. The federal government says it fast-tracks naturalisation of minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations; Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Critics, nonetheless, say the legislation is designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular rules of the structure.