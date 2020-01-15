Raisina Dialogue 2020: India, Finland ink MoU to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation

In a bid to reinforce bilateral defence cooperation between the 2 international locations, Defence Secretary of India Ajay Kumar and Everlasting Secretary, Ministry of Defence of Finland Jukka Juusti signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to additional defence cooperation between India and Finland.

The MoU on co-operation within the area of Manufacturing, Procurement, Analysis and Improvement of Defence-related Tools and Industrial cooperation has been inked on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2020. Below the broad ambit of the MoU, cooperation between Finnish firms and Indian Defence Public Sector Undertakings could possibly be explored.

DefExpo 2020 to be held in Lucknow between February 5-9

A draft MoU between the 2 international locations within the area of defence cooperation amongst others was beneath dialogue for the reason that DefExpo 2018 and has now been formalised within the run-up to DefExpo 2020, to be held in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow between February 5-9, 2020.

India-Finland relations

In 2019, Mr Juusti had led a delegation to Aero India in Bengaluru and publish his go to, the Everlasting Secretary had evinced their curiosity to take part within the ‘Make in India’ imaginative and prescient and formalise an association for Defence Industrial cooperation by an MoU.

On February 13, 2016, former Prime Minister of Finland Juha Sipila had bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout his go to to India for the inauguration of the ‘Make in India’ week. On April 17, 2018, Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral assembly with Mr Sipila in the course of the first India-Nordic Summit in Stockholm, Sweden. Additionally, a delegation from Finland had visited India between November 29 – December 02, 2018 to discover new enterprise alternatives for Finnish firms.