Raising “Azadi” Slogans Damages Country’s Image, Says Ramdev

The federal government ought to act in opposition to those that are spreading any such anarchy: Ramdev

Indore:

Yoga Guru Ramdev on Monday stated that the elevating of ”azadi” slogans within the universities results in lack of time and schooling and was shameful.

“In universities, there are incidents of violence and arson. The raising of ”azadi” slogans leading to loss of time and education and also damage to the image of the country is shameful,” he stated whereas peaking to media, he stated,

“The government should act against those who are spreading this type of anarchy,” he stated.