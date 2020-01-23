Raj Thackeray Launches Son Amit Thackeray In Party, With A New Flag

Mumbai:

A brand new flag and a brand new chief — that was how Raj Thackeray gave a facelift to his Maharashtra Navnirman Sena right this moment. Amit Thackeray, Mr Thackeray’s son, who was inducted into the celebration, is 27 years previous, two years junior to his cousin Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Uddhav Thackeray.

Forward of its day-long “maha adhiveshan (mega meeting)” in Mumbai, Raj Thackeray unveiled the brand new flag, which options Chhatrapati Shivaji’s “Raj Mudra” on a saffron base. A “Raj Mudra” was the royal seal used through the time of Shivaji.

With the celebration’s earlier flag having been saffron, blue and inexperienced, the swap triggered hypothesis a couple of doable tweak within the ideology of the MNS. Earlier right this moment, president of MNS Cinema Wing Amey Kholkar tweeted in Hindi, “Jay Hindawi Swarajya.”

Earlier than unveiling the flag on the celebration’s plenary session in Mumbai suburb Goregaon, the MNS chief paid tributes to his uncle and late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 94th beginning anniversary.