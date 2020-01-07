Raj Thackeray Meets BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis Amid Reports Of A Tie-Up

Raj Thackeray leads the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena or MNS.

Mumbai:

MNS chief Raj Thackeray met with the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief of Opposition in Maharashtra, this night amid stories of a tie-up. Raj Thackeray reportedly began talks with the BJP after its break-up with the Shiv Sena of his estranged cousin and state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Raj Thackeray, sources say, can be altering his social gathering flag’s color from blue to saffron.

His strikes mark a major change after he went all weapons blazing towards the BJP earlier than the nationwide election final 12 months.

Raj Thackeray’s marketing campaign focused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah and featured rallies the place the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief used multi-media shows to argue his factors.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena, companions for over three a long time, fell out after the Maharashtra election in October, due to variations over energy sharing.