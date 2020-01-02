News

Rajasekhar resigns as MAA Vice President after Chiranjeevi demanded strict action against him

January 2, 2020
2 Min Read

Telugu actor Rajesekhar has despatched his resignation to the submit of the Vice President of the Film Artistes Affiliation (MAA) after creating ruckus his impolite behaviour the calendar launch occasion in the course of the New 12 months.

Rajasekhar with Chiranjeevi at the MAA dairy launch event

Rajasekhar with Chiranjeevi on the MAA dairy launch occasionTwitter

Telugu actor Rajasekhar has resigned to the submit of the Vice President of the Film Artistes Affiliation (MAA) after megastar Chiranjeevi demanded strict motion in opposition to his impolite behaviour the calender launch occasion in the course of the New 12 months.

The MAA witnessed a loopy and bizarre drama unfolding on the calender launch occasion in the course of the New 12 months. Parachuri Gopala Krishna was speaking in regards to the household issues confronted by the MAA members, when Rajasekhar stormed on the stage and took the mic from him. In a bizarre growth, he touched the legs of all of the folks seated on the staged and began talking about resolving the issues of the MAA.

Rajasekhar that there are critical points within the affiliation and one wants to deal with it immediately. These issues have been affecting his household. He went on so as to add that this strain has even result in the Mercedes Benz automobile accident which he suffered lately. Whereas he addressed the occasion, Chiranjeevi was indignant and irritated by his rage. Mohan Babu and Jayasudha tried to calm Rajsekhar down, however he didn’t cease.

After finishing his speech, Rajsekhar stormed out of the occasion. Later, Chiranjeevi condemned his wired act, saying that it was a deliberate and pre-planned try. He additionally demanded strict motion in opposition to the actor from the Disciplinary Committee. Hours after this growth, Rajesekhar has despatched his resignation to the submit of the Vice President of the Film Artistes Affiliation (MAA).

Rajesekhar's resignation to the post of the Vice President of the Movie Artistes Association (MAA).

Rajesekhar’s resignation to the submit of the Vice President of the Film Artistes Affiliation (MAA).Rajesekhar’s resignation to the submit of the Vice President of the Film Artistes Affiliation (MAA).

Steered Articles

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment