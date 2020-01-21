Rajasthan Man Names His Second Baby “Congress”

Vinod Jain says his whole household is related to the Congress celebration (Representational)

Udaipur, Rajasthan:

Congress bawls. Like several common child he screams and makes humorous faces too. Oftentimes he smiles.

Vinod Jain, who works as a media officer on the workplace of Rajasthan Chief Minister in Udaipur on Tuesday acquired the start certificates of his new child son and it reads Congress Jain.

The senior Jain says his whole household is related to the Congress celebration and he desires his future era to comply with of their footsteps so determined to call the boy after the celebration.

“Some members of my family were reluctant to call the baby Congress, but I was determined and so waited until they came around. My son was born in July and it took me so many months to procure his birth certificate. Today his birth certificate issued by the state government his name is recorded as Congress Jain,” stated Vinod Jain

“I am inspired by Ashok Gehlot and I have been with Ashok Gehlot and with I think that when my kid turns 18 years old he will also initiate a political career.”

Born in July 2019, Congress is the second little one for Vinod Jain who was born 18 years after his first little one a daughter.

“I kept this name with a hope that my child will also play an active role in the Congress party” he additional added.