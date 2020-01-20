Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2019: Application for Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment starts today, apply from this link

Rajasthan RSMSSB Patwari Notification 2019: Rajasthan Workers Choice Board (RSMSSB) has taken out bumper recruitment on the posts of Patwari. Patwari vacancies 4207 posts (Non-Scheduled Space = 3637 and Scheduled Space-

) Utility course of for recruitment right this moment 20 January 2020. Functions can be out there by way of on-line mode. The final date for on-line software 19 can be February, 2020. candidates Rajasthan choice board official web site rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Will be capable to apply on-line by visiting.

Choice of the candidates can be on the premise of written examination and doc verification. Written check can be carried out for Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2019. Choice can be accomplished on the premise of marks obtained in written examination. This time it’s being anticipated that as an alternative of two exams with the identical sample, just one examination will be carried out.

Click on right here to see Rajasthan RSMSSB Patwari Notification 2019

1. Eligibility

The minimal qualification to use for these posts is commencement diploma. Graduate youth in any self-discipline can apply for this recruitment. Additionally, the applicant ought to have O stage / COPA pc course certificates or diploma / diploma in pc science. The state authorities additionally included 5 % reservation of the Extraordinarily Backward Class and 10 % of the economically weaker part. has been accomplished.

2. Age Vary

Minimal age of candidates 18 years and most 3637 on these posts. is decided in accordance with the 12 months posts. Age leisure can be given as per authorities guidelines.

three. the wages

Profitable candidates to be chosen in these positions, minimal pay below Pay Matrix Stage L-5 20, 800 will get Rs.

four. Utility Charge

450 can be paid to the final and economically weaker part as examination charge. On the identical time, candidates of Different Backward Courses and Extraordinarily Backward Courses 350 must pay an examination charge of Rs. Equally, SC / ST / PWD / all class candidates whose annual revenue is lower than Rs. 2 50 are given 250 Rupees examination charges must be paid.

5. software

Process for software for Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 20 on January 2020 Will begin 19 until February 2020. Applicant 19 February evening 11. 59 can apply by evening.