Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2019: Deadline extended, age relaxation too

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019: After getting the comfort within the age restrict, the final date of software for the recruitment of constable in Rajasthan Police has been prolonged. Now 10 software until February, 2020 will be achieved. This discover has been given within the discover issued on the official web site www.police.rajasthan.gov.in. The data offers details about the emptiness and age restrict modifications made within the notification. Within the month of December 2019 recruitment was made for the posts of Constable GD (Basic Obligation) and Constable Driver within the Rajasthan Police 5000. . Now this emptiness has been elevated. The constable GD had earlier 3050 emptiness within the basic space, now it has been elevated 3452. Whereas TSP space had 1591 emptiness, now it has been elevated to 1633 . Constable Driver has vacancies in Basic Space 347 and TSP Space 2019 is emptiness. No change has been made within the constable driver.

Variety of candidates will improve

Within the beforehand issued notifications, the date of calculation of age restrict was stored on January 1, 2020. However now it has been modified to 1 January, 2021. In such a scenario, now the candidates are set to extend.

Academic

Constable GD – 10 V Cross

) For RSC / MBC Battalion – eighth Cross

75 marks might be written take a look at

Written take a look at admit playing cards might be launched on-line. No admit card might be despatched by publish.

Examination 100 might be of no. There might be written examination 75 marks. On this 150 questions might be requested. There will even be destructive marking. 15 There might be bodily effectivity take a look at of marks. Additionally 10 numbers might be given of particular benefit. The examination might be of two hours. Candidates of SC, ST, OBC residing in different states might be thought of generally class.

Wage

14600 monthly throughout the Trainee for 2 years. After this, based on the seventh Pay Fee, common wage might be L-5 wage and different allowances as per guidelines.

Examination price

– Basic / Financial Backward Class, Different Backward Class / MBC Class – 400 Rs.

– SC, ST, Sahasia (natives of Rajasthan solely) – 350 Rs.

– Candidates of basic, financial backward class, different backward class / MBC class whose annual household revenue is 2. 50 Lakh Is lower than – 350 Rs.

software

– The candidate should first create SSO ID. It’s a good factor if already achieved. If not, you possibly can create SSO ID at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

– You must apply by visiting recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

There will even be a driving take a look at for the drivers of the publish. Which might be 15 digits. These with NCC C certificates will get 5 marks in recruitment, four factors for NCC B certificates and three factors for NCC A certificates. Homeguards will likewise get extra factors based mostly on expertise.