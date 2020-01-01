Rajasthan Roadways Bus Overturns In Delhi, Conductor Killed

The motive force was saved however the conductor died in a hospital

New Delhi:

A conductor of a Rajasthan roadways bus was killed whereas the motive force was injured after the car hit a divider and turned turtle close to the bridge in entrance of Hyatt lodge, a Delhi Fireplace Service official mentioned.

The fireplace division mentioned they acquired a name at 6.50 am bus has overturned in entrance of Hyatt lodge after which three fireplace tenders had been rushed to the spot.

The bus didn’t have any passengers on board. However the bus driver and conductor had been injured, mentioned Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fireplace Service.

The motive force was saved however the conductor died in a hospital, he mentioned.